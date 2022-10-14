The U.S. Embassy, through the Deputy Chief of Mission Tobias Glucksman, welcomes three Fulbright English Teaching Assistants (ETA) and one English Language Fellow (EL Fellow) to Madagascar! ETAs will teach English at middle schools and high schools in Antananarivo and Mahajanga, while the EL Fellow will teach English and support curriculum development in a university English department in Antananarivo. We look forward to welcoming a second EL Fellow to Comoros next year.
The Fulbright ETA program places recent U.S. graduates and early career professionals in ten-month teaching assignments in schools and universities around the world. These ETA participants will work with English teachers and learners in public and private high schools, universities, English clubs, and American corners throughout the country. They will support Malagasy students as they study English and expand their knowledge of the United States, all while building their own Malagasy language skills.
You can use the same American English at State resources relied on by these teachers!