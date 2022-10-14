You can use the same American English at State resources relied on by these teachers! Click here for materials to print and share in your classroom: https://americanenglish.state.gov/

The Fulbright ETA program places recent U.S. graduates and early career professionals in ten-month teaching assignments in schools and universities around the world. These ETA participants will work with English teachers and learners in public and private high schools, universities, English clubs, and American corners throughout the country. They will support Malagasy students as they study English and expand their knowledge of the United States, all while building their own Malagasy language skills.

The U.S. Embassy, through the Deputy Chief of Mission Tobias Glucksman, welcomes three Fulbright English Teaching Assistants (ETA) and one English Language Fellow (EL Fellow) to Madagascar! ETAs will teach English at middle schools and high schools in Antananarivo and Mahajanga, while the EL Fellow will teach English and support curriculum development in a university English department in Antananarivo. We look forward to welcoming a second EL Fellow to Comoros next year.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.