Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com), a leading provider of trade facilitation solutions, has announced a significant milestone in its Customs digitalization project in Benin. The initiative is driving a fundamental transformation in Customs operations across the country. The announcement was made at the 15th Public Finance Review Meeting in Cotonou, an event that brought together key stakeholders and technical partners under the patronage of Mr. Alban Bienvenu BESSAN, Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance.

Launched in July 2022, the Webb Customs project has already recorded convincing results. Indeed, to date, 44 of the country's 49 customs offices have adopted Webb Customs as a replacement for the ASYCUDAWorld system. Webb Customs already enabled the collection of over 30 billion CFA francs in revenue, the activation of more than 700 user accounts, 90 company accounts, the issuance of 48,000 laissez-passers, the processing of 59,000 returns and issuing more than 100,000 receipts. The migration to Webb Customs in the last five offices, the largest revenue earners of the country, including the port of Cotonou, is planned for mid-2025. This will result in an exponential increase in the above statistics.

The successful partnership between the government of the republic of Benin and Webb Fontaine demonstrates how innovative technology can drive efficiency, security, and compliance in modern Customs operations. Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine Group said: “We are proud to contribute to a more modern, efficient, and transparent Beninese Customs using advanced technologies, including AI, to strengthen the security of Customs operations and facilitate the exchange of information between Customs and other stakeholders along the global supply chain.”

Webb Customs provides authorities with a fully digitalized, AI-powered Customs Management System that interconnects all trade platforms such as the National Single Window, the Port Community System and the Electronic Cargo Tracking solution. The result is a streamlined process for cargo clearance that reduces clearance time and corruption, secures Customs revenue and introduces a paperless environment .

Webb Fontaine has set several future goals in Benin, focusing on further advancing the modernization of trade and Customs systems through technological integration, research and development, and strategic partnerships.

About Webb Fontaine:

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Webb Fontaine is a leading technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence-driven solutions for global trade. With offices spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, the company leverages its extensive expertise to provide governments and communities with innovative solutions that streamline trade processes and enhance efficiency.

Webb Fontaine is renowned for its pioneering technologies that help reduce trade fraud, improve Customs revenue, and expedite clearance times, supporting smoother and more profitable trading ecosystems. The company prides itself on a diverse workforce of over 700 professionals from 41 nationalities, emphasizing a culture of excellence, innovation, and integrity.

The firm’s commitment to research and development is unmatched, owning the largest R&D centres in the trade sector, which are pivotal in advancing trade technology and practices. Webb Fontaine’s accolades include numerous international awards and certifications, underscoring its dedication to quality and leadership in trade facilitation.