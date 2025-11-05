The Portfolio Committee on Police has expressed grave concern over the persistent weaknesses within the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) supply chain management (SCM) system, describing it as a breeding ground for corruption that urgently requires decisive corrective action.

The committee concluded a rigorous meeting with the SAPS following a briefing from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) on the police service’s 2024/25 financial and performance outcomes.

Weak Supply Chain Oversight Fuels Irregular Expenditure

Committee Chairperson Mr Ian Cameron said the committee was alarmed by the Auditor-General’s findings, particularly that irregular expenditure increased by 140% over the 2024/25 financial year, reaching R640 million. “The fact that irregular expenditure increased so dramatically, or that SAPS admitted its Bid Evaluation Committee members lack training and fail to exercise due diligence when evaluating tenders, is deeply concerning,” said Mr Cameron.

The committee stressed that procurement laws and regulations exist to safeguard public funds and prevent abuse. Spending that does not comply with the Public Finance Management Act or other procurement legislation, even when not directly linked to fraud, creates an environment ripe for corruption.

Mr Cameron warned that weaknesses in procurement undermine efficient resource use within SAPS’s R113 billion annual budget, especially when there are repeated calls for increased allocations. “Weaknesses in procurement will lead to wastage in the system, diverting funds from critical policing needs,” he added. The committee highlighted the Medicare 24 Tshwane District contract awarded to Mr Vusimuzi Matlala as a key example of procurement irregularities. The bid was awarded to a supplier who did not meet all evaluation criteria, in violation of procurement procedures.

The committee also expressed dismay at SAPS’s failure to implement corrective action, warning that such inaction not only results in irregular expenditure but also exposes SAPS to costly litigation. While the committee noted that the contract is currently under investigation, it called for a comprehensive review of all SAPS procurement processes, including those related to Covid-19 personal protective equipment. The committee is further concerned that the head of SCM and procurement somehow remains in his position despite successive annual findings of irregular expenditure. “The committee will intensify oversight of SAPS procurement processes, going as far back as the Covid-19 period to uncover systemic weaknesses and ensure accountability,”

Mr Cameron said.

Poor Forensic Laboratory Performance Hampers Justice

The committee further expressed serious concern that none of the six performance targets within SAPS Forensic Science Laboratories were achieved during the reporting period. “In a country struggling with the scourge of gender-based violence, the non-performance of forensic laboratories is an indictment on the SAPS and undermines efforts to secure justice for victims,” Mr Cameron emphasised. Delays in forensic analysis, including DNA testing, it was noted, stall investigations, delay justice and erode confidence in the criminal justice system.

Crime Intelligence Claims Questioned

The committee dismissed as implausible SAPS’s claim that its Crime Intelligence programme achieved 100% of its targets, citing the ongoing rise in organised crime, drug trafficking and kidnappings nationwide. “A fully functional Crime Intelligence unit cannot realistically claim success when the lived experience of ordinary South Africans suggests otherwise,” said Mr Cameron. The committee also noted the Auditor-General’s finding that 30% of SAPS’s reported programme achievements were unreliable as more plausible and called for senior management to hold station and provincial commanders accountable for inaccurate reporting.

Weak SCM Affects Frontline Policing

The committee emphasised that wasteful expenditure caused by poor SCM practices directly undermines frontline policing. Despite SAPS reporting 85.54% vehicle availability, many police stations continue to experience vehicle shortages, hampering emergency responses. “A prudent and transparent SCM system would ensure optimal use of resources and prioritisation of essential policing tools such as vehicles,” Mr Cameron said.

Rising Contact Crimes Cause Concern

The committee raised alarm over the increase in contact crimes, particularly those affecting women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Crimes against women increased by 0.52% (from 202,633 in 2023/24 to 203,692 in 2024/25).

Crimes against children rose by 2.15% (from 46,052 to 47,044).

These trends were particularly concerning given SAPS’s target of reducing contact crimes. “SAPS must strengthen its policing strategies to reduce contact crimes, which remain a major driver of crime statistics and community insecurity,” Mr Cameron said.

Commitment to Transparency on Crime Statistics

The committee welcomed the assurance by the National Commissioner that the Quarter 1 and 2 crime statistics will be released by 28 November 2025. The committee also noted positively that the forthcoming statistics will include disaggregated data on crimes against women and children, which will now form a permanent feature of crime statistics reporting.

“Regular and transparent release of crime statistics is critical to assessing the effectiveness of policing strategies and maintaining public confidence,” Mr Cameron concluded.