Eng. Abraham Daniel, head of Agricultural Infrastructure in the Central Region, reported that the dams and micro-dams in the region are in good condition.

Indicating that there are 87 dams and 45 micro-dams in the region, Eng. Abraham said that they have collected a total of over 70 million cubic meters of water. He further noted that 12 of the dams, with a combined capacity of over 50 million cubic meters, are supplying potable water to urban and rural residents, while the remaining ones are serving agricultural development and household needs.

Eng. Abraham also said that the construction of the dams in Arberobu’e and Dirfo have been finalized this year, while construction of the dam in Adi-Hawush is ongoing.

He noted that the dams constructed in collaboration with the public and members of the Defense Forces have brought satisfaction to residents and are contributing to the enrichment of underground water in the areas. He also called on the public to conduct regular follow-ups to ensure the sustainability of the dams and micro-dams.