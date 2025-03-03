Christoffer Ek, Director for Decarbonization Services at Wärtsilä Energy, will join the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum 2025 in Paris this May, bringing his expertise in sustainable energy solutions and decarbonization technologies to the forefront of Africa’s energy transition.

Wärtsilä Energy, a global leader in smart technologies and services for the energy industry, has been at the cutting edge of decarbonizing energy systems through its innovative solutions. The company is dedicated to helping nations and organizations transition towards cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions by focusing on flexible power systems and renewable energy integration. Wärtsilä’s decarbonization strategy emphasizes the role of advanced technologies such as energy storage, hybrid power plants and renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the energy transition.

IAE 2025 (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors.Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Wärtsilä has been playing a key role in fueling Africa’s industrial and mining growth through power generation. In Senegal, the company was awarded a contract in September 2024 to supply engines and auxiliary equipment for a 17 MW power plant at the Boto gold mine. The company also renewed and expanded Operations&Maintenance contracts for power plants in Zambia and Madagascar last year, and signed a new maintenance agreement for two power plants in Morocco. In Nigeria, Wärtsilä secured a 10-year deal in May 2024 to operate and maintain a 50 MW captive power plant, ensuring reliable power for a cement production facility in Kogi State.

At IAE 2025, discussions will focus on how Wärtsilä is supporting Africa’s energy transformation by providing cost-effective and scalable solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of the continent’s power generation systems. Ek’s participation will emphasize Wärtsilä's commitment to sustainable energy innovation, addressing energy access challenges and driving economic growth in Africa while ensuring environmental responsibility.