20th BWB Africa Camp Will Bring Together 60 of the Top High-School-Age Prospects from Across the Continent; Current and Former NBA (www.NBA.com) Coaches Three-Time NBA Champion Player Sam Cassell, Jesse Mermuys, Darko Rajaković, Ikenna Smart and Ekpe Udoh Will Serve as Camp Coaches Alongside Two-Time WNBA Champion Sylvia Fowles and Former WNBA Player Mfon Udoka.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced 60 of the top high-school-age prospects from across Africa who will participate in the 20th edition of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp, which will be held at the American International School of JOHANNESBURG (AISJ) in South Africa from Saturday, Aug. 3 – Tuesday, Aug. 6.

BWB Africa 2024 will host 60 boys and girls from 24 African countries – including five NBA Academy Africa prospects – to learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside their peers from across the continent. The campers will be coached by 2016 FIBA AfroBasket U18 champion Bruno Fernando (most recently with the Atlanta Hawks; Angola), 2022 NBA champion Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors; U.S.) and 2016 FIBA U17 World Championships winner Immanuel Quickley (Toronto Raptors; U.S.).

Three-time NBA champion player and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell (U.S.), Orlando Magic assistant coach Jesse Mermuys (U.S.), Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković (Serbia), former NBA player and Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Ekpe Udoh (U.S.; ties to Nigeria), two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles (U.S.), former WNBA player and current FIBA Players’ Commission Member Mfon Udoka (U.S.; ties to Nigeria) and Portland Trail Blazers Assistant Video Coordinator Ikenna Smart (Nigeria) will also serve as BWB Africa 2024 coaches.

Raptors’ Director of Global Scouting Patrick Engelbrecht (South Africa), Utah Jazz Vice President of Global Scouting Luca Desta (Ethiopia) and WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin (Ghana) will serve as BWB Africa 2024 camp directors.

Dallas Mavericks’ Head Athletic Trainer Dionne Calhoun (U.S.) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Derek Millender (U.S.) will serve as the camp’s sports performance coach.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions. A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp Most Valuable Player (MVP), the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

The camp will also feature several community outreach initiatives, including a Her Time to Play seminar for the female campers on Sunday, Aug. 4 and a community engagement with South African nongovernmental organization (NGO) Rhiza Babuyile in Diepsloot, Johannesburg on Monday, Aug. 5. In addition, the BWB Africa 2024 coaches will lead a basketball clinic for local coaches at AISJ on Sunday, Aug. 4.

BWB Africa 2024 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

Forty-one former BWB campers were among the record 125 international players http://apo-opa.co/3Yzp45I on opening-night rosters for the 2023-24 NBA season, including 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), who became the first former BWB camper to be named NBA MVP, and 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012). In total, 13 former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA since the first BWB Africa camp in 2003. Sixty-three former BWB Africa campers have also been featured on Basketball Africa League team rosters over the league’s first four seasons.

BWB has reached more than 4,500 participants from 142 countries and territories since 2001, with 127 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA. The NBA and FIBA have staged 76 BWB camps in 51 cities across 33 countries on six continents.

The following is a complete list of players participating in the 20th BWB Africa camp (rosters subject to change):

GIRLS Name Country Ana Servico Angola Margarida Solunga Angola Zourfaou Garba Benin Aline Suzy Nyeck Cameroon Anchi Enjoh Liya Cameroon Traidah Matongo Congo Brazzaville Haya Alhalawany Egypt Hala Elwakil Egypt Janelle Nana Gyampo Ghana Fanta Gaye Guinea Fatoumata Ousmane Barry Guinea Nissi Mayaka Kenya Valentine Chelangat Korir Kenya Lahatra Razanakarivelo Madagascar Sarah Aaliyah Mellouk Morocco Amy Diop Senegal Fatou Kine Diop Senegal Binta Seye Senegal Helena Faye Senegal Lana Schreyer South Africa Reatlegile Taukobong South Africa Arek Ater Makuei South Sudan Elizabeth Singoi Laizer Tanzania Upendo Isaya Katamboi Tanzania Ines Ben Rejeb Tunisia Souad Garna Tunisia Eya Bahlous Tunisia Taonga Shanzi Zambia Choolwe Simubali Zambia Shamiso Makomba Zimbabwe

BOYS Name Country Graciano N’tonha Angola Celestino Augusto Angola Leandro De Carvalho Angola Josemar Cesar Angola Gaetan Twumgue Wafo * Cameroon Irene Patrick Guiongo Central African Republic Ephraim Masala Democratic Republic of the Congo Ali Mohamed Assran * Egypt Mohamed Wael Shahin Egypt Omar Essam Soudy Egypt Keny Akilas Mouckocko Gabon Opassi Onguiti Ben Gabon Nana Yeboah Ghana Mohammed Salim Ali Ghana Loic Andianjatovo Madagascar Mohamed Sangare Mali Ajala Chidalu David Nigeria David Ugonna Ike * Nigeria Dante Niiayi Otite Nigeria Cheikh Biteye Senegal Cheikh Bamba Thiam Senegal Tinyiko Makhubela South Africa Demasio Dieu Bang South Sudan Paulino Mangar Majok * South Sudan Garang Garang Macham South Sudan Choi Thon Mangak South Sudan Mohamed Abdelkodous Nheri Tunisia Adem Slimane Tunisia Ahmed Bedoui * Tunisia Tejan Joel Rugette Uganda

*NBA Academy Africa prospect

BWB Africa 2023 Recap Video http://apo-opa.co/3YrU6MP (Credit: NBAE)

