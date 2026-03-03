VUKA Group (https://WeAreVUKA.com) announces a strategic partnership between the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA) and the DLMS User Association (DLMS UA) to advance secure, interoperable, and future-ready smart metering systems.
The collaboration bridges legacy prepaid electricity meters with modern smart metering, aligning STS token technology with the widely adopted DLMS/COSEM data model. This enables utilities to modernize while protecting existing investments, ensuring secure data exchange and strengthened smart prepayment integration.
The partnership supports seamless STS token integration with DLMS/COSEM protocols, coordinated roadmap development, and expansion across electricity, water, gas, and time metering applications. With STS recently reaffirmed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and upgraded with enhanced encryption, the collaboration provides a trusted, sustainable path for interoperable smart metering worldwide.
Read more: https://apo-opa.co/4cYLeWlDistributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.