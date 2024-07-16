Vodacom Tanzania (www.Vodacom.co.Tz) proudly announces the conclusion of the third season of its Digital Accelerator Program with an exhilarating Demo Day event. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of the seven finalists who completed the three-month acceleration program in partnership with MassChallenge and Huawei.

This year’s event, held in collaboration with various ventures and accelerators, underscored the growth, scope, and diversity of Tanzanian startups, showcasing the promising future of the country’s tech ecosystem.

This year the telco led accelerator started with 20 startups, and from these, seven finalists emerged: MITz Kits, Afya ya Mnyama, Mkanda Salama, Go Go App, SAB Biomanufacturers, Altitude X, and Makonda Renewable Tech. These finalists embarked on an incredible 3 month journey through workshops, mentorship sessions, and most recently a learning tour in Shenzhen, China, experiencing cutting-edge technology and 5G networks, sparking new ideas and possibilities for Tanzania.

Vodacom Tanzania's Managing Director, Philip Besiimire, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, "Today, we celebrate innovation, hard work, and the bright future of Tanzanian startups. These seven startups have shown that solutions to local challenges lie within our youth, and we are proud to have been a part of their growth. I commend all the finalists and wish them well. The market is ready for your solutions; let’s go make a difference."

Besiimire emphasized Vodacom Tanzania's commitment to supporting startups by providing access to local and international industry experts, training, mentorship, partner networks, and M-PESA services. The company believes in creating solutions that are inclusive and accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities, ensuring that innovations benefit all members of society whilst addressing the SDGs.

Coupled with international experience from China and pitch rehearsals with US based Mass Challenge, the 7 startups faced the judges and audience in what was a rigorous and exciting pitching session to present their solutions, following which 3 startups Rose Funja founder of AltituteX (www.AltitudeX.co.tz), Frank Mussa, Afya Lead Co-Founder (https://apo-opa.co/3SaJRbQ) and Lusekelo Nkuwi from GO GO App emerged as winners (https://apo-opa.co/3SaFzl3).

Frank Mussa, one of the winners and co-founder at Afya Lead, says, "From the beginning of our innovation journey, we faced many challenges, but with determination and the support of VDA mentorship, we built a strong business foundation. I am thrilled to win this award and look forward to implementing what I've learned to bring positive change to my community."

Furthermore, the three winners will have the opportunity to travel to the US in September this year. There, they will meet with mentors and potential investors to advance their startups, gaining valuable insights and support for their ventures.

Eric Rodriguez from MassChallenge, "It has been an honor to partner with Vodacom Tanzania for the Digital Accelerator Program. The dedication and talent of these startups are truly inspiring, and it was a great honor connecting them with both local and international mentors to help guide their journeys. We are excited to see how these entrepreneurs will continue to innovate and drive positive change in their communities."

Besiimire concluded, "The Tanzanian innovation ecosystem is ripe for growth. This year alone, we received over 200 applications and managed to work with only 20 startups during the design sprint phase and later seven finalists so you can see the hunger out there. I invite other corporates, investors, and ventures to explore the Tanzanian market. There are brilliant minds here that just need a boost. Remember, this is just the beginning. Keep innovating, pushing boundaries, and creating solutions that will shape the future of Tanzania."

About the Vodacom Digital Accelerator (VDA) (https://apo-opa.co/4f56sAn):

Started in 2019 by Vodacom Tanzania, the Vodacom Digital Accelerator (VDA) Program aims to support early-stage and growth-stage startups with disruptive products and services that have the potential to scale, leveraging on global partnerships and expertise to provide startups with invaluable resources, mentorship, and exposure. A 6-month tailored program that caters to the specific needs of the startups providing access to tools and in-kind funding that will empower them to grow into profitable, revenue-generating businesses.

About Mass Challenge (https://MassChallenge.org):

Founded in 2009 in Boston, MA, MassChallenge’s mission is to equip bold entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo and create meaningful change.

MassChallenge connects startups, experts, corporations, and communities to grow and transform businesses and economies. We do this work because entrepreneurship is a uniquely vigorous force in driving progress against humanity’s greatest challenges, creating opportunity for individuals, and generating jobs for our economy. We work across sectors to drive a stronger future through collaborative innovation and support all founders whether they fit or break the traditional venture mold.

About Huawei (www.Huawei.com/Tz):

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.