Viva Jets, Nigeria’s premier business aviation company and subsidiary of Falcon Aerospace Limited, will participate as a Gold Partner at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025. Held from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, the event is the largest of its kind in Africa and takes place under a mandate to make energy poverty history. Viva Jets’ participation is set to foster new partnerships as the continent strives to bolter inter-connectivity.

Viva Jets is implementing a bold expansion strategy in Africa. The company plans to add three Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft to its fleet in 2025. The acquisition, backed by $25 million in debt financing, aims to meet the rising demand for luxury private jet charter services across Nigeria and the wider African region. The company currently operates one Challenger 604, inducted in April 2024, alongside a Gulfstream G550 and a Hawker 900XP.

Viva Jets secured its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in January 2025, enabling the company to operate commercially within Nigeria and beyond. The company is headquartered in Lagos and emphasizes delivering seamless luxury experiences, including flexible options like empty-leg flights.

Further strengthening its regional ambitions, Viva Jets’ parent company Falcon Aerospace Limited recently partnered with Flybird Aircraft Management Services to establish OrientJets, an Aruba-based joint venture currently in the process of obtaining its own AOC. This partnership reflects a broader strategy to expand operational reach and tap into new markets.

As a Gold Partner at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Viva Jets is well-positioned to engage with investors, government representatives and industry leaders to highlight the strategic role of private aviation in supporting Africa’s economic growth, regional connectivity and intra-continental trade. The company’s participation underscores its commitment to fostering the development of Africa’s aviation ecosystem and providing premium travel solutions aligned with the continent’s growth trajectory.

“Viva Jets exemplifies the dynamic growth and innovation occurring within Africa’s aviation sector. Their expansion and strategic partnership highlight the critical role private aviation plays in driving regional connectivity, business development and economic integration across the continent,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.