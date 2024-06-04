From the 29th to the 31st of May 2024, GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com) took place in Marrakech, and tech enthusiasts from all over the continent gathered to platform their latest technology updates in their respective fields. The VITRONIC Machine Vision Middle East team participated for the second consecutive year in showcasing their latest traffic technology solutions to tackle the ever-challenging phenomena of road-related fatalities.

VITRONIC Middle East was honored to be back at GITEX Africa 2024 after the successful exhibition in the previous year. This year, VITRONIC participated with a 30sqm stand showcasing the latest traffic technology to promote safe mobility through advanced enforcement systems. Over three days, a significant number of professionals and current and prospective customers visited the stand to learn more about the opportunities for safer roads not only in Africa but worldwide.

With a strong focus and great success in the African region for the past few years, the VITRONIC team showcased three of their traffic technology solutions including the Compact City Housing (CCH) which is a traffic enforcement for speed enforcement, toll control, and license plate recognition including vandalism protection. Additionally, the Enforcement Bar is a mobile solution for Automatic Number Plate Recognition which increases enforcement efficiency in areas such as internal security, border control, and parking area monitoring. VITRONIC’s SSPX has an intelligent traffic sensor that captures images and analyzes them using an AI-based algorithm. Our new feature can also do Mobile and seatbelt detection.

With further development of road safety in Africa, a key component of every strategy remains to be traffic enforcement, an effective measure against the main causes of traffic fatalities. VITRONIC, recognizing its potential, has demonstrated the current advancements in Smart City Applications and continues to promote and develop smart traffic enforcement solutions for safer roads across the region. The buzzing environment of GITEX has motivated VITRONIC to continue pushing the boundaries of the feasible until no more lives are lost on the roads.

About VITRONIC:

VITRONIC is the world's leading innovation driver for industrial image processing, enabling its customers to master the challenges of tomorrow.

The owner-managed group of companies develops forward-looking solutions in the form of specialized products and software for image-based quality inspection, identification, and process optimization, ​​which find application in the growth sectors of automation and traffic engineering.

VITRONIC solutions make an important contribution to helping shape a safe and sustainable world. The existing limits of what is economically feasible are constantly being questioned to achieve the highest quality and productivity, for example in the production of automotive and pharmaceutical companies. Worldwide, Auto-ID solutions in logistics centers and at cargo airports, take over the reliable and efficient recording of shipments and thus ensure a transparent flow of goods.

In the transport sector, VITRONIC offers leading technology for increased safety on the roads, for optimizing traffic flow and for recording road usage.

Open and honest dealings with our customers form the foundation for jointly exploiting technological and process potential to the full. Joint success forms the basis of long-term cooperation with companies such as B. Braun, BMW, Daimler, DHL, UPS, Toll Collect, Fresenius, and Sanofi as well as with public clients.

Since its foundation in 1984, VITRONIC has been growing continuously for almost 40 years. The current annual turnover (2022) is 208 million EURO and the company is currently represented on five continents in over 80 countries with more than 1,300 employees.

Development and production of VITRONIC systems are located at the company headquarters in Wiesbaden. VITRONIC subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, as well as a worldwide network of sales and service partners, provide local support to international customers.