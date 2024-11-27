VistaJet (www.VistaJet.com/), the world's first and only global business aviation company, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to connecting the international investor community with markets in East and South Africa. This commitment was highlighted during its VistaJet East and South Africa Static Display Roadshow. Given their status as leading centers for economic development and innovation, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Nairobi were selected as the host cities for the end-of-year Static Display Roadshow in the region.

After a successful inaugural roadshow in West Africa during the second quarter of 2024, VistaJet continued to expand the company’s offering focused on Africa. VistaJet has significantly enhanced its offerings in Africa, achieving a remarkable 103% increase in New Program Hours Sold and a 29% rise in total hours flown across the continent in the first half of 2024.

Commenting on VistaJet's commitment to business in Africa, Phillippe Scalabrini, VistaJet’s President of Europe and Africa, said: “Building on VistaJet’s substantial growth in the region, the East and South Africa Roadshow is a vital part of our strategy to serve as a logistics and aviation partner that supports the success of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. VistaJet is dedicated to playing a crucial role in connecting global funding to these regions' economic and entrepreneurial opportunities, as Africa offers significant growth potential for international ventures. We showcased our Global 7500 aircraft to link these regions with the rest of the world and facilitate unlocking this growth potential, to support the region’s economic development further.”

VistaJet provided a valuable opportunity to connect with key media representatives and private stakeholders during the roadshow. The company reaffirmed its offerings during these events and showcased the Global 7500 aircraft. This aircraft is designed to provide up to 17 hours of non-stop global connectivity, effectively linking Africa with the rest of the world. VistaJet is dedicated to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient business aviation in Africa.

