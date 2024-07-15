“Capital”, “religion”, “language”, “map” – those are the words that Germans most commonly search for on Google together with “Senegal” and “Côte d’Ivoire”. But these two democracies on the western coast of Africa have so much more to offer.

Senegal and Germany are united by our democratic values. The Senegalese Government is also leading mediation efforts between ECOWAS and the military rulers in the Sahel and taking on responsibility for stability in the region. In times of global geopolitical tension, our partners are no longer found only in Paris, Washington or London. Far from it – it is just as natural for us to look to the western coast of our neighbouring continent. In Senegal’s capital Dakar, Foreign Minister Baerbock will hold political talks with her counterpart Yacine Fall and President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, as well as meeting with representatives of civil society.

Change to green: Senegalese e‑buses with German charging software

Dakar embodies Senegal’s young, innovative and ambitious society like almost nowhere else. It is the unofficial African film capital and the home of the continent’s largest art biennale, with universities and a steadily expanding start‑up culture that is also fuelling the green transformation. Driving to work without sitting in traffic? Not a problem in Dakar. Over 120 electric buses criss-cross the city in dedicated lanes, not only creating over a thousand jobs and reducing carbon emissions by 59,000 tonnes each year, but also saving the city’s inhabitants time in their daily routines. Foreign Minister Baerbock will take a first-hand look at Dakar’s rapid bus system, which is supported by the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and uses German software from Baden-Württemberg to manage charging processes. She will also talk to senior managers and other staff.

A forum for exchange and understanding – the new Goethe-Institut in Dakar

“We need experiences and ideas from both continents,” as Federal President Steinmeier said two years ago when the foundation stone was laid for the new Goethe-Institut in Dakar. Now, Foreign Minister Baerbock is set to attend the topping‑out ceremony. The new building by star architect Francis Kéré combines the history, tradition and future of our cultures, with sustainable construction methods as well as local materials and techniques. It is designed to embody one thing above all: the emergence of a forum for exchange and understanding between our societies.

For sustainable partnerships in Côte d’Ivoire

From Dakar, Foreign Minister Baerbock will travel on to Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire. The democracy on the Gulf of Guinea is among the fastest-growing economies in Africa. Cocoa, coffee, cashews – these products on our supermarket shelves are often Ivorian and are in demand worldwide. In Abidjan, Foreign Minister Baerbock will hold political talks with her counterpart Léon Kacou-Adom and President Alassane Dramane Ouattara, as well as meeting with business representatives from both countries. In the past, the economic success of Côte d’Ivoire had a dark side. Over half of its forests were cleared in just four decades to provide land for agriculture. The West African country has now set the goal of better protecting its resources, carrying out reforestation and sustainably boosting its economy. And it can count on Germany as it does so. Both countries can benefit from the close partnership between them. Côte d’Ivoire also holds great potential for German investments, for example in renewable energies.

Stability through security

When it comes to security, too, Côte d’Ivoire is an indispensable actor in the crisis-hit neighbouring region of the Central Sahel. Foreign Minister Baerbock will therefore visit the International Academy for the Fight Against Terrorism in Abidjan. The Academy trains special forces and prevention experts, advises governments, provides information about terror networks and in particular strives to offer prospects to the young generation in Côte d’Ivoire and neighbouring countries.