Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


H.E. Mr. Mustafa AL-MANEA, Head of the Executive Team for the Prime Minister’s Initiatives and Strategic Projects and the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Libya and his delegation will visit Japan from July 7 to 10, 2026. The delegation will include the Minister of Oil and Gas, the Minister of Economy and Trade, as well as other economic ministers and representatives from the Libyan business sector.

  1. During their stay in Japan, the delegation is scheduled to participate in the Second Japan-Libya Economic Forum, and hold discussions with Japanese companies.
  2. It is expected that their visit to Japan will further strengthen the bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector and other fields.

(Reference) Members of the delegation:

  1. H.E. Mr. Mustafa AL-MANEA, Head of the Executive Team for the Prime Minister’s Initiatives and Strategic Projects
  2. H.E. Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadeq, Minister of Oil and Gas
  3. H.E. Mr. Suhail Abdulmuttalib Abushiha, Minister of Economy and Trade
  4. Mr. Masoud Suleiman, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC)
  5. Mr. Aseel Artima, Chairman of the Renewable Energy Holding Company (REHC)
  6. Dr. Ali Mahmoud, CEO and Chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA)
  7. Mr. Bashir Al-Ashhab, Chairman of the Greenstream Company
  8. Mr. Yasin Al-Abiad, Director General of the Libyan Economic and Social Development Fund (ESDF)​
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.