Between 22 - 24 September 2024, the delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whereas Lt. Sorawud Preededilok, Minister attached to the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) led Thai private sector representatives to pay a visit to the Republic of Ghana on the “Focus Group” mission to explore new potential trade and investment market, strategic partnership possibilities, and facilitate business matching in West African countries.

During the visit, the delegation discussed with the Director of the Economic Affairs Bureau, the Director of the Asia and Pacific Bureau, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana. They also had a discussion with representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Ghana. Both sides shared the vision and objective of increasing mutual trade and investment volumes, with the Ghanaian side expressing support to Thai private sector exports, particularly in consumer goods such as dried and processed foods.

In addition, the delegation met with members of the Thai community in Ghana, which is considered the biggest in West Africa (approximately 400 people). They also explored local consumers’ goods at local markets, shopping malls in Accra and the major port city of Tema, which serves as a distribution hub for goods to other cities in Ghana and West Africa.