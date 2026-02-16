Seychelles, through the representation of Vice President Pillay, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advancing Africa’s shared priorities, following the successful conclusion of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The theme of the African Union for the year 2026: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063” was launched during the Assembly. This theme resonates deeply with Seychelles, where water is essential to national survival.

The Assembly also witnessed the customary annual handover of the Chairmanship of the African Union, from the President of Angola, H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, to H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi. The President of Burundi will therefore chair the African Union up to February 2027.

Intervening on the Report of the AU Commission on International Law on the issue of Colonisation and Slavery, Seychelles highlighted the concrete steps it has taken to honour this history. The Assembly was informed of the declaration of 1st February, for the first time in our national history, as a public holiday, commemorating the abolition of slavery, reflecting our commitment to remembrance, education, and national dialogue.

The Assembly proceedings featured insightful discussions on several important topics, including key reports from the African Union Peace and Security Council, this year's AU theme, advancements in the Reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to secure permanent seats for Africa, as well as the African Union's participation in the G20, among other significant matters.

On the margins of the Assembly, Vice President Pillay had the opportunity to interact with various leaders of both AU Member States, AU Organs, and Regional Organisations. In these high-level interactions, discussions focused on the Continent’s priorities and the strategic role of island nations in harnessing their unique specificities to contribute to the Continent’s progress.