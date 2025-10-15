Organised in partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (Invest in Türkiye) and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology, the inaugural GITEX Ai Türkiye takes place from 9-10 September 2026 at Istanbul Expo Centre

As the world’s largest tech enterprises, promising startups and unicorns, and influential voices descended on Dubai for the second day of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 (www.GITEX.com), senior representatives from the UAE and Türkiye ratified a partnership to launch GITEX Ai Türkiye in Istanbul.

Set to become Türkiye&Eurasia’s most global gathering of tech leaders to accelerate adoption, investment, and partnerships for AI, the event is organised by KAOUN International and held in partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology, taking place from 9-10 September 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Centre. As part of the world’s largest tech and AI network, GITEX Ai Türkiye hosts immersive cross-sector showcases in AI, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Gaming, Cloud&Connectivity, from innovators across the world.

The partnership was signed by Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, global organiser of GITEX; Gökhan Yücel, SVP - Communications and Marketing, Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye; and Sadullah Uzun, Director General of National Technology of the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Gökhan Yücel, SVP - Communications and Marketing, Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, commented: “With Türkiye on a mission to position itself as the nexus of the global AI movement, GITEX Ai Türkiye is where capital meets code—accelerating homegrown models and strengthening our digital infrastructure. The base is real and investable: 1,059 active AI startups (Q3 2025), alongside over 1,300 certified R&D/design centers and around 12,000 companies across 106 Technology Development Zones; high and medium-high tech exports now exceed USD 100 billion. In 2024, quality FDI projects alone brought USD 10 billion in capex commitments. Powered by GITEX Ai Türkiye, Istanbul’s nexus position will transform this momentum into strategic partnerships, pilot initiatives, and globally scalable products.”

Commenting on the launch, Director General of National Technology of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, Sadullah Uzun stated: “Türkiye is a unique nexus where diverse ideas and innovation converge. The launch of GITEX Ai Turkiye 2026 highlights our growing role in the global technology and AI landscape. At National Technology Initiative, we’re committed to supporting this progress through initiatives like Türkiye TechVisa, which attracts global talent, and Turcorn 100, which empowers promising startups to scale internationally. By fostering collaboration and practical solutions, we’re excited to contribute to a future where Türkiye plays a meaningful part in shaping the world’s AI advancements.”

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of DWTC and CEO of KAOUN International, global organiser of GITEX, added: “Türkiye is the bridge between the East and West, where cultures, ideas, and opportunities collide and thrive. By bringing the world’s largest, most connected network of AI and tech investors to Türkiye, we are transforming it into the next cross-border corridor of AI digital excellence. Our ambition is to shape a future where Türkiye&Eurasia become a powerful force in influencing the AI future of the world.”

Empowering Türkiye’s Rise as the Nexus of AI and Tech R&D

In a country that is already making moves and major investments to develop its technology infrastructure, GITEX Ai Türkiye shall elevate the domestic AI ecosystem ambitions through a powerful international network, accelerating its world-class stature.

Eurasia sits at the nexus of European research, Asian scalability, and fast-scaling startup ecosystem growth, with AI/Machine Learning, GovTech, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Industry 4.0 growing at a rapid pace.

Accelerating the adoption of AI across public services could yield annual savings of up to $4 billion and contribute as much as 1% to the national GDP, translating into billions of dollars of economic value. At the same time, Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem has grown exponentially over the past decade, creating a strong foundation for embracing next-generation technologies.

For more information on GITEX Ai Türkiye, visit: www.GITEXTurkiye.com

