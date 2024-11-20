VFS Global (www.VFSGlobal.com) is proud to announce that residents of Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, travelling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global’s new state-of-the-art Visa Application Centres (VAC).

From 19 November 2024 customers applying for a UK visa will be directed to VFS Global to book an appointment to complete their visa application. Customers will also have the option to choose additional services designed to make the application process easier.

VFS Global has been contracted by UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, offering visa services in 58 countries prior to the new contract. In 2023, VFS Global was awarded the new contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide.

Mr. Alok Singhal, Head- Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here across Sub-Saharan Africa. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UKVI since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travellers from Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, our best-in-class services.”

UK visa customers can now choose from a range of optional services, depending on their location, offered by VFS Global to provide enhanced comfort and convenience. These include document upload assistance, Prime Time for application submission outside of business hours, SMS notifications, document checking service, and courier return of the passport once a decision has been made. VFS Global’s Keep My Passport While Applying service allows customers in all these locations to keep their passport once their application is submitted and biometrics have been enrolled. Customers will only need to re-submit their passport if a visa is issued.

Customers in Cameroon, Tanzania, and Uganda can also submit their UK visa applications from the comfort and safety of their home, office, or any other preferred location with our On Demand Mobile Visa service. In addition, our Premium Lounge service offers a personalised submission experience with dedicated staff members, which is available in Ethiopia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The services can be booked in advance on www.VFSGlobal.com or at the Visa Application Centre at the time of the appointment. These services are completely optional and have no bearing on the processing timeline and outcomes of visa applications.

In the African region, VFS Global will provide Visa Application Centres for the UK in 31 countries. Under the new contract, VFS Global is already operating UK Visa Application Centres in nine other countries across Sub Saharan Africa since October 2024, including South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana.

UK Visa Application Centres Angola: Rua 28 de Maio, Edificio Kende nº15 /17 , 1st floor F, Maianga, Luanda

Botswana: Game City Mall, 1st floor, Unit U101, A1 Lobatse Road, Kgale Hill, Gaborone

Cameroon: 4th Floor, Immeuble Ekang, Opp Palais Des Sports, Warda, Yaounde,

Ethiopia: 6th Floor, NIB International Bank HQ, Ras Abebe Aragay Street, City Centre, Addis Ababa

Malawi: La Piazza Mall, Shop 7, Plot Number 4/068-069 in Lilongwe

Mozambique: Maputo Shopping Centre, 6th Floor, 604 Maputo

Namibia: Hilltop Village, Section 27, corners of Grove and Ombika Street, Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Rwanda: 5th Floor -KN 4Avenue, 63 street, Cogebanque Building, Kigali

Senegal: Immeuble Atryum-Center, 1st Floor, KM 8 Route de Ouakam, Dakar

Sierra Leone: Flat 7, floor 3 Aberdeen complex Building,58, Sir Samuel Lewis Road

Tanzania: 1st Floor, Right wing, Nature Building, Toure Drive, Masaki, Dar Es Salaam

Uganda: Plot No. 42, Wing C,2nd Floor, Lugogo House, Lugogo Bypass, Kampala

Zambia: Zep-Re Building, Alick Nkhata Rd No. 54, Plot No. 356184, Lusaka

Zimbabwe: Sam's Levy Village, Suites S And T, Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale Angola Website: https://apo-opa.co/4fx7MMr Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon, Tue, Wed&Fri) Botswana Website: https://apo-opa.co/3YW6Bis Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Cameroon Website: https://apo-opa.co/4i0MfgT Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Ethiopia

Website: https://apo-opa.co/3YXsQVd Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Malawi

Website: https://apo-opa.co/3AYcd3G Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Mozambique

Website: https://apo-opa.co/4hPTckR Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Namibia

Website: https://apo-opa.co/4hYqZZ6 Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Rwanda

Website: https://apo-opa.co/3ZgdLzq Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Tue to Thur) Senegal

Website: https://apo-opa.co/4fDAyLw Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon, Wed&Fri) Sierra Leone

Website: https://apo-opa.co/40Wt55M Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon, Wed&Fri) Tanzania

Website: https://apo-opa.co/3UYrsR7 Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Uganda

Website: https://apo-opa.co/4fB7K63 Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Zambia

Website: https://apo-opa.co/4hUbqBD Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) Zimbabwe

Website: https://apo-opa.co/40Wt5Tk Business hours: 8 AM to 5 PM (Mon to Fri) *Except public holidays

Media Contact:

George Cherian

georgec@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com

About VFS Global:

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,400 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 299 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.