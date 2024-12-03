Verdant IMAP (www.Verdant-CAP.com) is delighted to announce its recognition as Best Advisory Firm: Private Equity at the prestigious Africa Global Funds Awards. The accolade was presented during the Gala Awards Dinner on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the renowned Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town, bringing together leading firms in African private equity and asset management.

This award highlights Verdant’s significant contributions to the private equity M&Aecosystem across Africa. Over the past year, Verdant’s transactions involving private equity have included the sale of the Onix data centre business in Ghana on behalf of Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers, two exits for London-based Africa private equity firm 8Miles (Awash Wines and Biyinzika Poultry Industries Limited in Ethiopia and Uganda respectively), and advising ACA and IFC-backed WIOCC on its JV with Texaf to build the market leading data centre in Kinshasa, DR of Congo. Verdant is currently at advanced stages with respect to six transactions for or with private equity funds, in South Africa, East Africa and West Africa, in sectors including technology, FMCG and manufacturing.

The recognition reinforces Verdant’s commitment to delivering innovative, tailored advisory services and unlocking value for its private equity clients. The firm also advised on notable cross-border transactions, leveraging its position as the IMAP member firm for its region. IMAP, the world’s leading global M&A partnership was established in 1973, has member firms in 50 countries, in total over 600 M&A bankers and completes more than 200 M&A transactions every year. The IMAP global partnership helps Verdant to bridge African and international markets effectively.

The Africa Global Funds Awards honour excellence in Africa’s asset management and private equity industries. Verdant’s recognition as Best Advisory Firm: Private Equity is a testament to its unwavering dedication to driving impactful solutions in challenging and dynamic markets.

With this award, Verdant strengthens its reputation as a trusted partner for private equity and other client groups navigating Africa’s evolving economic landscape. As the firm continues to grow and innovate, it reaffirms its mission to deliver world-class advisory solutions that create lasting value for its clients and the continent.

Media enquiries:

Orient Mahonisi,

orient.mahonisi@verdant-cap.com

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading investment bank operating on a pan-African focus, specialising in M&A and in private capital markets. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP with partner firms in nearly 50 countries, with over 600 M&A professionals, completing over 200 M&A transactions per year, reinforces Verdant IMAP’s capability to deliver innovative financial solutions to clients across Africa and around the World. www.Verdant-CAP.com