Venezuela Energy Week (VEW) 2026 is set to become a focal point for how the country’s hydrocarbons reforms are translating from policy into practice, as government stakeholders, PDVSA and international operators work to define the practical routes for investment entry into the oil and gas sector. With reforms now moving into implementation, attention is shifting from regulatory design toward the mechanisms that will determine how participation is structured, financed and sustained.

Venezuela’s current framework is being operationalized through a limited set of established and negotiated channels, including participation in PDVSA joint ventures, crude-backed repayment structures and production-linked agreements tied to existing oilfields. International operators such as Chevron, for instance, remain active within existing joint venture structures, including Petropiar in the Orinoco Belt and Petroboscán in western Zulia, which continue to underpin production and export activity under PDVSA-led arrangements.

Alongside joint venture activity, crude-based repayment mechanisms are becoming an increasingly important financial pathway for foreign participation. These arrangements – including crude-for-debt structures and production-linked repayment agreements – allow international partners to recover value through physical oil cargoes or allocated output rather than conventional financial transfers.

Companies such as Repsol and Eni have operated within similar frameworks, where repayment structures effectively shape cash flow recovery, exposure management and the timing of capital return. However, these mechanisms continue to operate under constraints, including delayed settlements, non-standard payment schedules and ongoing uncertainty around contract enforcement, all of which continue to weigh on long-term reinvestment planning. VEW 2026 will help stakeholders assess how these frameworks can be refined to improve predictability, strengthen implementation and support more scalable and sustained investment participation.

Beyond hydrocarbons, Venezuela is beginning to open selective pathways in the power sector. Recent policy discussions and incremental reforms have pointed toward greater private participation in electricity generation, alongside early-stage efforts to improve operational efficiency across the grid and expand space for independent power producers. While still in a gradual phase of liberalization, these developments suggest an additional entry point for international and regional investors, particularly in generation, infrastructure rehabilitation and distributed energy solutions.

As reforms progress, VEW 2026 will serve as a key platform for aligning policy intent with operational realities, bringing together public and private stakeholders to assess how existing mechanisms are functioning in practice and where adjustments may be needed. Key issues such as payment timing, contractual enforcement and risk allocation remain central to the investment environment, shaping whether current frameworks can support scalable reinvestment or remain limited to sustaining baseline production. Beyond policy direction, the event will help clarify investment entry points and how capital can be deployed across both hydrocarbons and emerging power sector opportunities.