VC4A (www.VC4A.com), the leading ecosystem builder in emerging markets, is proud to announce that it will co-host the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2024) (www.AfricaInvestorSummit.com/) on November 28-29, 2024 once again in Cape Town. Now in its 11th year, the Summit remains Africa's premier gathering for early stage investors seeking an opportunity to network with and build lasting relationships with the broader investor community. VC4A extends an invitation to investors, policymakers, financial institutions and fellow ecosystem builders to join us in Cape Town for a disruptive investor-led experience.

For a decade, VC4A through its platform has remained a driving force in putting Africa’s startup ecosystem on the global investment map. The organization spotlights the continent’s high-potential, high-growth startups who have secured $850M till date through its annual investment readiness program, the VC4A Venture Showcase (www.VentureShowcase.VC4A.com/). #AESIS2024 is further proof of its commitment to providing a suitable sub-ecosystem for all players and drivers to thrive. Tailored exclusively for investors, the Summit is the top destination that offers rich networking opportunities and high-potential investment prospects.

The Africa Early Stage Investor Summit is co-created with long-term partner, the African Business Angel Network (ABAN). Through 10 editions till date, the Summit has grown exponentially with more than 2,500 investors from 90 countries worldwide participating. As co-creators and hosts, VC4A makes possible the curation of a world-class agenda, selecting high-potential startups for the showcase segment, and facilitating connections between investors and entrepreneurs. Through our extensive network and deep understanding of the African startup ecosystem, VC4A ensures that the Summit delivers value to all attendees.

Vincent Hoogduijn, CEO at VC4A, comments on the significance of #AESIS2024:

“As the leading gathering for early-stage investors in Africa, AESIS is a pivotal platform where key players shaping the continent's investment landscape come together to connect, collaborate, and create lasting impact. AESIS is more than just a discussion forum - it's a catalyst for action. Looking at 2024 and beyond, it is essential to continue mobilizing capital, fostering innovation, and driving impactful investment to support the growth of Africa’s most promising startups. By building a dynamic community of investors and entrepreneurs together, we can accelerate the growth trajectory of Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and unlock its full potential."

Opportunities for Africa-focused investors at #AESIS2024

The theme for #AESIS2024 is aptly "Pioneering Pathways: Innovating Investment Mobilization in Africa." This topic bridges the Summit's mission to empower investors to make informed decisions, support promising ventures, and drive positive change across the African continent.

For eleven years, the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2024) has evolved to meet the dynamic needs of the African startup ecosystem. It all began in 2013, when a mere total of $2M was invested in young ventures in Africa. The Summit emerged as a response to the critical challenge of funding shortages facing promising businesses. Since then, it has been the mission of co-hosts, VC4A and the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), to create new pathways for African startups by addressing the capital shortage, forging new trails for investors, connecting key stakeholders, and delivering capital into the hands of African innovators.

As capital mobilization remains an ongoing need, the AESIS community aims to drive the charge of exploring innovative investment models to address the most pressing challenges. The Summit continues to be a powerhouse in African venture capital, connecting key stakeholders responsible for over 90% of investments into early stage ventures across the continent. In 2023, these investments totaled an impressive $2.9B. As Africa's most active early stage investment facilitator, #AESIS2024 is uniquely positioned to observe and influence emerging trends going into the future.

The 2024 edition this year will feature a varied program with keynote speeches, panel discussions, masterclasses and networking events. Attendees can expect to hear from leading industry experts and seasoned investors on the continent. The Summit will also showcase a curated selection of high-potential African startups, offering investors first-pick exclusive access to new deal flow.

Get your #AESIS2024 tickets

To purchase tickets for the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2024) taking place on November 28-29 in Cape Town, please visit AfricaInvestorSummit.com. Hurry now to reserve your seat.

Partner with us

To partner with #AESIS2024 or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Enkromelle@africainvestorsummit.com.

Media contact:

Boye Abiodun-Adepoju

boyewa@vc4a.com

About VC4A:

VC4A is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network, and expertise for the programs that contribute to the startup movement in emerging markets. Since 2007, the organization has designed, structured, and implemented successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of startups in Africa and Latin America, connecting entrepreneurs to resources, networks, and funding. Visit www.VC4A.com and latam.vc4a.com for more information.