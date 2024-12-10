Over 300 Africa-focused delegates converged at the 11th edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, and filled up the room for the AESIS Deal Morning ready to engage with Africa’s most promising founders. Next to another 15 highly promising startups, VC4A (www.VC4A.com) hosted eight female entrepreneurs from IFC’s She Wins Africa program, who took the AESIS2024 stage to pitch their solutions after completing an intensive technical residency in Cape Town. The energy was palpable, reflecting the increasing investor appetite for ventures that not only deliver commercial success but also drive meaningful impact across the continent.

In the opening remarks of AESIS - which took place from the 28th to the 29th of November with the theme “Pioneering Pathways: Innovating Investment Mobilization in Africa” - VC4A CEO Vincent Hoogduijn set the tone for the two-day event. “Why does VC4A organize AESIS every year? The answer is simple - we are here to unite the African early stage investment ecosystem".

The conversations, panels, pitches and ‘investor experiences’ resonated deeply with the theme, as a strong call for collaboration not only within the investor community but also from hubs and accelerators, angel groups and venture studios as well as entrepreneurs themselves.

Summing up what was a momentous event, here are the key highlights:

Day 1:

Deep Dive Sessions: The discussions focused on the shifting dynamics of the African ecosystem, particularly around capital market policies, collaborations, and pipeline building. A key takeaway was the need for cross-border collaborations and the role of tech-driven platforms in streamlining the investment process. As Fridah Ntarangwi of Zidi Circle highlighted in the Collaborations and Partnerships panel, "Having functional tech-driven platforms to simplify the investment process, powered by AI and blockchain technology, is key for the ecosystem." Investor Experiences: An exclusive series of partner-hosted events to close Day 1 of AESIS2024, provided unique and casual style networking opportunities, to promote connections between investors, entrepreneurs, and leaders of industry. Partners include IFC, GIZ-SAIS, FMO Ventures, Lofty Inc Capital, TLCom Capital, Crypto Asset Investment Fund (CAIF), Digital Africa, ENZA Capital, Disraptors and Breega. The relaxed atmosphere facilitated meaningful conversations, affording the opportunity for long-term partnerships and friendships to be built.

Day 2:

Deal Morning: 23 promising portfolio companies (https://apo-opa.co/3ZLzcIY) from 6 organizations - DEG Impulse: develoPPP Ventures, Digital Africa: Fuzé, Ennovate Ventures: TheNextFund, IFC: She Wins Africa, Open Startup and GIZ: SAIS program, pitched their innovative solutions to an audience of investors. The high caliber of startups and the strategic insights shared by the judges created a launchpad moment for the future of the African startup ecosystem, showcasing innovative and impactful solutions to real problems The Partner Series: Keeping momentum of the power-packed first day, the partner series held segments on Capital Mobilization, Gender Lens and Impact. Taking an apt quote from closing remarks by Thomas van Halen, Director of Investor Services at VC4A “The evolution of the African startup ecosystem reflects the growing maturity of the market, but also highlights the need for innovative and flexible exit mechanisms to meet the diverse needs of founders, investors, and funds.”

Inspiring quotes from AESIS2024

“Entrepreneurs are the architects of Africa’s success” said Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, the South Africa CEO, Naspers, and the AESIS2024 Guest of Honour who delivered the moving keynote on Day 1.

Anne Kabugi, Regional Gender Lead at IFC, opening the Venture Showcase - She Wins Africa pitches, tasked the delegates with a question, a food for thought: "What if I told you that Africa’s food crisis is going to be solved by women?”

Nicola Tyler of The Thinking Company delivered a welcome on Day 2’s Deal Morning, charging the audience with a stand out statement: “Africa is not the biggest problem in the world, it is the biggest opportunity”.

Kenza Lahlou of Outlierz Ventures shared on the Global Development Funding Panel “The role of DFIs is not to be there forever but to provide the investments that work and exit.”

Closing out at the inaugural Awards Ceremony of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, Tomi Davies received a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his decades of commitment to promote angel investing in Africa. He delivered a moving speech with all ears listening raptly as he concluded ”Africa’s youth population is the best source to build Africa’s infrastructure.”

In a statement that perfectly sums up the experience of co-hosting this edition: “AESIS2024 once again pointed out that collaboration is a must,” said Vincent Hoogduijn. “It's been a tough year and we all need to work together to overcome the challenges ahead. Persistence, resilience and adaptability will be key ingredients to see the ecosystem thrive - go fast alone, go far together”

VC4A is grateful for the opportunity to serve the ecosystem as a platform to connect, inspire, and empower. Looking ahead, the collective efforts of investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers will be essential to unlocking Africa’s full potential and driving its economic growth. VC4A's commitment is to continue to unite Africa’s startup ecosystems. Together with co-hosts ABAN, VC4A looks forward to reconnecting with old and new friends at AESIS2025 next year.

