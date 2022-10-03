The Africa Early Stage Investor Summit team is proud to announce 9 partnerships for the 9th edition of #AESIS2022 coming up on 2nd, 3rd and 4th, November in person and online. VC4A (https://VC4A.com) and ABAN made the move in order to jointly promote an active Gender inclusive and pro Green/Climate investment mindset in the future.

#AESIS2022 - Strategic Partners

Introducing GIZ - Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and the Work In Progress! Alliance as the Strategic Partners for the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit #AESIS2022. Through this partnership, attendees will benefit from a powerful keynote delivered on the double-themed Summit “Investing with a Gender Lens&Clean/Green Tech”, GIZ powered roundtables, fireside chats, reverse pitch events, workshops and more. The rich and insightful learnings ensure delegates enjoy a varied yet holistic agenda at The Summit.

#AESIS2022 - Knowledge Partners

As part of our efforts to inspire and educate, AESIS2022 announces two Knowledge Partners namely the FMO Ventures Program and The UNDP - Sustainable Finance Hub. The Knowledge partners will anchor workshops on relevant topics around funding and lessons learned in supporting entrepreneurs across various markets, LP/GP Office Hours and multi-city Investor Meetups.

Friends of #AESIS2022

Introducing the UK-South Africa Tech Hub, Bestseller Foundation, NEXT176 by Old Mutual, Launch Africa and Afrilabs as Friends of #AESIS2022. Meet and greet members of each team in various virtual rooms, workshops and in person Investor Meetups across the globe.

The #AESIS2022 Agenda

On November 2nd, 3rd and 4th, VC4A and ABAN are hosting the 9th edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit #AESIS2022

IN-PERSON Nov 2nd investor meetups hosted in 30 cities around the world

ONLINE Nov 2nd daytime - Ecosystem Side Event

ONLINE Nov 3rd and 4th 2022 - Summit

The program includes:

Online Summit with the most inspiring investor speakers

Virtual investor panels, keynotes, and fireside chats

Learning track with masterclasses hosted by investor expertise

VC4A Venture Showcase (95 alumni have raised over $500M)

LP and GP Office Hours

In-person investor meetups hosted by investors all over the world

Brand new to the #AESIS2022 Agenda: The Ecosystem Side Event

#AESIS2022 is for the first time introducing an Ecosystem Side Event, curated for Entrepreneur Support Organizations and accelerators. The segment speaks to the intersection between entrepreneurship development and early stage investing. Attendees can join the Investment Readiness Masterclass powered by GIZ, the Reverse Dragon's Den where investors will be showcasing, as well as the Hub Sustainability Panel Discussion, where different models of creating value by providing deal pipelines will be discussed.

In addition, #AESIS2022 is thrilled to partner with AfDB and AVCA, to offer a select group of Entrepreneur Support Organizations (ESOs) who are exploring establishing a Fund, an opportunity to learn Fund Management and network with investors.

About VC4A:

VC4A is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network and expertise for the programs that contribute to the startup movement in emerging markets. Since 2008, the organization designs, structures and implements successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of startups in Africa and Latin America and connecting local entrepreneurs to learning resources, mentors, investors and partner programs. Visit https://VC4A.com/ for more information.

About ABAN:

ABAN is the Pan-African network organization for angel investors. Established in 2015 by a group of 6 pioneer angel networks in Africa, ABAN represents an emerging sector playing a vital role in the African early stage ecosystems’ future, providing valuable human and financial capital to African startups through a growing number of Angel investor groups, syndicates and networks across the continent. Visit https://ABANAngels.org for more information.