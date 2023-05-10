UTunnel, a leading provider of innovative secure network access solutions, announced that it will be exhibiting at GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the African continent's premier technology event, to introduce its suite of innovative secure access solutions. UTunnel is owned by a US, Pennsylvania-based network security company, Secubytes.

The event will take place from 31 May to 2 June 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco. UTunnel will be in Hall-1 at the stand IE-8.

UTunnel Secure Access (https://www.UTunnel.io/) provides solutions that enable organizations to setup protected remote access to their corporate networks, applications, and data, from anywhere in the world, while ensuring industry-standard security and compliance. The company provides both VPN and Zero Trust Application Access (ZTAA) solutions to small and medium businesses.

The cloud-based business VPN solution (https://apo-opa.info/3phxfnJ) enables SMBs to easily setup and manage cloud or on-premise VPN servers and user access to enable controlled network and resource access. UTunnel provides VPN client applications compatible with all major operating system platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.

UTunnel’s ZTAA solution (https://apo-opa.info/42pb2TB), OneClick Access ensures secure single-click, web-browser-based access to the resources without the need to connect to a VPN. This enables authorized users to effortlessly access protected HTTP/HTTPS, RDP, or SSH applications on the business network. ZTAA provides segmented, least-privileged resource access which is a notch above typical VPN-based resource access.

"We are excited to participate in GITEX Africa 2023 and showcase our affordable yet adaptable network access solutions to the African market," said Shaji John, CEO of UTunnel Secure Access. " Globally, we are seeing the rising adoption of remote working culture, and with that comes the increasing need for secure access to business resources. We believe our solutions can help SMBs in Africa to secure their data resources and stay compliant while enabling their employees to work from anywhere."

UTunnel's solutions are used by hundreds of businesses worldwide, majorly small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups. The company recently achieved GDPR compliance, ISO 27001:2013 certification, and is now undergoing SOC2 Type II audit, emphasizing its commitment to protect and safeguard customer data, while maintaining standards for its information security management systems.

Visit UTunnel at Booth IE-8 in Hall-1 at GITEX Africa 2023 to learn more about its secure network access solutions and how they can help your organization stay secure and compliant.

Media Contact:

tom@utunnel.io

About UTunnel Secure Access:

UTunnel Secure Access was founded in 2019 by Secubytes LLC as a secure remote access solution offering affordable, easy-to-use VPN and zero trust application access for small and medium-sized businesses. Our vision is to provide businesses with reliable, cloud-based solutions that are scalable to match the changing business needs. We currently serve more than 1000+ SMBs across the world.

Headquarters:

West Chester, Pennsylvania US

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.UTunnel.io/