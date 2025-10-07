Africa Property Investment (API) Events (https://www.APIEvents.com) is proud to announce a bespoke investor tour in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, designed to provide African delegates with exclusive access to the Gulf’s capital markets and iconic real estate developments.

API Events, a leading facilitator of investment and development platforms across Africa, will host the inaugural Africa-UAE Investor Tour, taking place from November 10 to 13, 2025, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This exclusive, boutique tour is designed to inspire, educate, and catalyse new deals for Africa’s top property developers, investors, and C-suite leaders by connecting them directly with the heart of Gulf capital and world-class real estate innovation.

The tour addresses a critical market need, a trend underscored by industry leaders. As Kevin Teeroovengadum, Board Director of real estate and hospitality companies, observes: “We are seeing growing interest from Middle East investors across Africa, extending beyond traditional sectors like ports, mining, and petroleum into areas such as high-end bush lodges in the hospitality sector.”

This sentiment is echoed by Murray Anderson-Ogle, Managing Director of API Events:

“There is a lot of Gulf capital — sovereign wealth funds, family offices — and a lot of activity led out of the Gulf and Dubai into Africa. But for someone from the Gulf to come to Africa to meet a developer or a pension fund, it’s hard; you’re going to spend months tracking them down.”

Anderson-Ogle says the tour is about bringing the leader of Africa to Dubai, creating a two-way exchange that matters.

“It’s not just another conference or sightseeing trip. It’s a chance to forge authentic connections with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, private equity, and venture capital investors who actually deploy capital into Africa. Since some Gulf investors can be cautious about Africa, this tour is set to build trust and allow the kind of relationship-building that takes months or even years to develop if you go alone.”

The four-day tour will offer attendees an opportunity to study Dubai’s unparalleled blueprint for urban development, town planning, and sustainable residential growth through sessions and site visits with leading real estate developers, including Binghatti, DAMAC, and others.

This connection is a two-way street, as noted by Teeroovengadum: “Real estate companies from Dubai, such as DAMAC, are actively marketing their products to African buyers seeking to diversify their wealth and establish a ‘plan B’.”

It will also be an opportunity to meet global retailers and brands actively expanding into Africa’s high-growth markets, facilitated by the UAE’s role as a global trade hub. “As the UAE positions itself as a hub for trade, more and more Africans are using places like Dubai for their trading operations,” adds Teeroovengadum.

African delegates joining the tour will be welcomed by Dubai’s leading developers and funders, getting exclusive behind-the-scenes access to landmark projects. They’ll also engage directly with global retail giants and hospitality leaders who are expanding aggressively into African markets. Key site visits include:

ICD Brookfield Place: The Gulf’s premier business&lifestyle destination in Dubai International Financial Centre, a global financial hub and a free zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the tallest&largest Green Building in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Gulf’s premier business&lifestyle destination in Dubai International Financial Centre, a global financial hub and a free zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the tallest&largest Green Building in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. One Za’abeel Tower: Featuring an exclusive exploration of Siro hotel, the World’s First Sport Hotel, with insights by Kerzner.

Featuring an exclusive exploration of Siro hotel, the World’s First Sport Hotel, with insights by Kerzner. CityWalk: An urban master-planned community, featuring a lunch experience with insights by Meraas and Merex Investments.

An urban master-planned community, featuring a lunch experience with insights by Meraas and Merex Investments. Residential Developments: Exclusive visits to projects by leading developers like Binghatti and DAMAC.

The tour combines project site visits with the Africa + UAE Investor Conference, featuring industry panels and networking sessions focused on joint ventures, capital raising, and preserving personal wealth.

The core conference day on 11 November will feature sessions led by industry luminaries, including a macroeconomic overview of Dubai by Taimur Khan, Head of Research at JLL in the region, and deep-dive panels on capital raising, urban development, and retail expansion into Africa.

Enhanced flight connectivity has been a key driver in strengthening these economic ties. “Airlines such as Emirates have been pivotal in connecting Africa with the Middle East and the world. We are also seeing Etihad, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, and Saudia Airlines expanding routes to key African hubs,” says Teeroovengadum. “All the above demonstrates the importance of the Middle East as a partner with the African continent, more so in a world of geopolitical turbulence.”

Anderson-Ogle says the tour will target audiences in the C-suite, including CEOs, CFOs, chairpersons, founders, and pension fund heads, all looking to deepen their professional networks and secure legacy investments. “That’s the real selling point – the connections you can’t just make by flying solo to Dubai,” he says.

Key highlights will include insights into emerging sectors, including healthcare, logistics, education, and digital infrastructure, from players such as DP World and Agility. Hospitality and tourism will take centre stage with Abu Dhabi Capital, Accor, Marriott, Radisson, and others exploring Africa’s hotel investment boom.

Anderson-Ogle highlights Dubai’s growing role as a neutral and strategic financial gateway. He notes that capital from the Gulf is increasingly viewed by African investors as a receptive and pragmatic source for diversification, offering a valuable and long-term option for wealth preservation within a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The Africa–UAE Investor Tour is limited to 40 top-tier delegates who will gain unparalleled professional networks in a focused, boutique setting. “We are seeing a lot of interest, but it’s very boutique. We’re targeting quality over quantity with about 40-50 participants to maintain exclusivity and real engagement,” Anderson-Ogle explains.

API Events invites senior African and Middle Eastern investors, developers, and funders to join this unique opportunity to build legacy and unlock new avenues of growth in one of the world’s fastest-evolving investment hubs.

For more information, registration details, and the full itinerary, please visit:

Dubai Tour - API Events: https://apo-opa.co/46Vz2Rs

Contact:

API Events -Dubai Tour

Murray Anderson-Ogle

Email: Murray@apievents.com

Contact: +27 71 890 77 39

About API Events:

For over a decade, API Events has been the premier catalyst for investment and development across Africa. Through its high-level conferences and networking forums, API Events creates trusted platforms that connect the continent's most influential decision-makers with global capital and partners, driving tangible deals and sustainable growth.