Electrifying public transport is no longer just an aspiration for Africa—it is rapidly becoming a reality. On Wednesday, 23 July 2025, stakeholders from across the continent and beyond will convene virtually to explore the path forward in a high-impact webinar where industry experts discuss “The Future of Public Transport Electrification in Africa: Opportunities, Trends and Challenges.”
The webinar will focus on unlocking practical solutions and scalable models to accelerate the shift to zero-emission mobility—particularly electric buses and paratransit systems, which form the backbone of Africa’s urban mobility landscape.
Key Themes:
- Energy and Charging Infrastructure
Practical strategies for grid preparedness, depot-based and on-route charging, and strengthening public-private collaboration.
- Innovative Procurement Models
An exploration of models such as leasing, pay-as-you-go, and city-led ownership—what’s working, and where?
- Electrifying Paratransit
Addressing one of Africa’s most vital and informal transport systems—minibus taxis and other modes—and how e-mobility can integrate meaningfully into this space.
Moderator:
Prian Reddy, Senior Programme Manager: Zero Emission Buses (Africa), C40 Cities
Expert Panel:
- Hans van Toor, Strategy&Innovation, Roam
- Moses Nderitu, Managing Director, BasiGo
- Justin Coetzee, Founder, GoMetro
Why You Should Attend:
- Hear real-world insights from cities and transport operators already rolling out electric buses.
- Learn about infrastructure readiness, energy strategies, and funding models fit for African cities.
- Explore how electrification can include and uplift paratransit and informal transport sectors.
- Connect with the experts and decision-makers shaping Africa’s low-carbon transport future.
This event is designed for public officials, transport authorities, urban planners, mobility innovators, infrastructure investors, and all professionals interested in the continent’s clean, just energy transition.
Join us for a crucial conversation that will help define the next phase of Africa’s transport transformation.
Date: Wednesday, 23 July 2025
Time: 10:00 WAT / 11:00 SAST&CAT / 12:00 EAT
Register here: https://apo-opa.co/44GYAlJ
Additional Information:
LinkedIN: https://apo-opa.co/4f24pxt
Website: https://apo-opa.co/40vphHw
Draft Programme: https://apo-opa.co/4f0Nxr4