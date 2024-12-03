The President of the Republic and Chancellor of the University of Seychelles (UniSey), Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, presided over the 13th Graduation Ceremony, where 90 students were awarded their certificates, diplomas, and degrees at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The event was held at the University of Seychelles auditorium in Anse Royale.

During the ceremony, seven exceptional students were honoured with the prestigious Chancellor’s Awards in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements. The awardees were Flavienne Laurette, Carlos Hoareau, Tracey Gilbert, Annia Marengo, Angela Payet, Betty-May Bibi, and Denise Ho-Tive each exemplified the university’s commitment to excellence. Additionally, Mr. Damien Mougal was presented with the S4S Colleen Morel Environmental Science Achievement Award for his remarkable contributions to environmental studies.

In a significant moment, the university conferred honorary awards upon four distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to national development: Mrs. Anita Gardner, Mrs. Giovanna Rousseau, Mr. Bernadin Renaud, and Mr. Pat Matyot.

Vice-Chancellor Ms. Joelle Perreau set the tone for the occasion in her welcoming address, describing the event as "a celebration filled with triumph, reflection, and eager anticipation." She commended the graduates for their preparedness to face future challenges, highlighting the broad skills and knowledge they had acquired throughout their academic journey. "I am pleased to witness this impressive assembly of individuals who have diligently strived to achieve this significant milestone. They have relentlessly pursued excellence to reach such a pivotal point," she remarked.

President Ramkalawan, in his address, reiterated the government’s commitment to positioning UniSey as the nation’s leading academic institution. He expressed pride in the graduates' achievements and urged them to make meaningful contributions to the nation's development.

The ceremony also recognized the valuable contributions of Student Council members, acknowledging their leadership and dedication to university life.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including the Minister of Education, Mr. Justin Valentine; Chief Secretary of the Public Service Bureau, Mrs. Shella Mohideen; Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette; Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ted Barbe; Principal Secretaries; and other notable officials, underscoring the national importance of this academic milestone.