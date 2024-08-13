On 16 August 2024, the University of Cape Town and the Metropolitan University of Hong Kong will sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is the first of its kind to establish official working relations between the two universities.

This is one of the projects that the South African Consulate coordinated to promote people-to-people relations as well as relations between institutions of higher learning of South Africa and Hong Kong.

The Consulate has established good working relations with various universities in Hong Kong, including the Metropolitan University of Hong Kong. Recently, the Consulate and the Metropolitan University of Hong Kong collaborated in partnership with Freedom Park to host the 30 Years of Democracy activities that took place in June as well as a month-long 30 Years of Democracy and Mandela legacy exhibition courtesy of Freedom Park, which ended on 31 July 2024 at the University.

The MoU is based on the principle of mutual benefit to promote and enable collaboration for joint educational, cultural interactions, training and research purposes.

The areas proposed for collaboration include: