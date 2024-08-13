On 16 August 2024, the University of Cape Town and the Metropolitan University of Hong Kong will sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is the first of its kind to establish official working relations between the two universities.
This is one of the projects that the South African Consulate coordinated to promote people-to-people relations as well as relations between institutions of higher learning of South Africa and Hong Kong.
The Consulate has established good working relations with various universities in Hong Kong, including the Metropolitan University of Hong Kong. Recently, the Consulate and the Metropolitan University of Hong Kong collaborated in partnership with Freedom Park to host the 30 Years of Democracy activities that took place in June as well as a month-long 30 Years of Democracy and Mandela legacy exhibition courtesy of Freedom Park, which ended on 31 July 2024 at the University.
The MoU is based on the principle of mutual benefit to promote and enable collaboration for joint educational, cultural interactions, training and research purposes.
The areas proposed for collaboration include:
- Joint activities such as lectures on general topics and topics related to South Africa and the African continent for audiences in Hong Kong
- Introducing study tours and online courses of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies to learners in Hong Kong
- Exploring possibilities of establishing joint award programmes
- Professional exchanges on university continuing education and lifelong learning for staff of both Parties
- Any other academic activities deemed to be of mutual benefit in promoting lifelong learning exchanges between Hong Kong and South Africa.