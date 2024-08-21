A workshop to develop a regional Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) vision and roadmap for the Northern Mozambique Channel (NMC) integrated ocean management approach was recently organized and co-hosted in Dar-es Salaam, Tanzania by WWF in partnership with the African Union – InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) on 13th - 14th August 2024.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the use of regional MSP approach to enhance cooperation and build capacity among member countries for protecting aquatic biodiversity and environment. Additionally, the workshop sought to finalize a clear vision and roadmap for establishing a regional MSP in the NMC, ensuring alignment with existing frameworks and strategies.

Participants included representatives of the government of Tanzania, representatives from the northern Mozambique channel member states (Madagascar, Mozambique, Comoros and Tanzania); International NGOs, representatives from WWF; experts/consultants; invited partners as well as relevant members of staff of AU-IBAR.

Building on the decisions made during the 8th and 9th Conference of Parties at the Nairobi Convention through Decision CP8/6(b) and Decision CP9/7(b) on the Northern Mozambique Channel (NMC) integrated ocean management approach, the workshop emphasized the importance of trans-boundary protection and recognised the NMC as a model for integrated ocean management.

Key outcomes of the workshop included the agreement on a common draft vision for the regional MSP of the NMC, which envisions “a sustainable future where healthy ecosystems support, and are supported by thriving local communities and a vibrant economy which optimizes the value of ocean resources within the NMC over the long-term without jeopardizing the use for future generations”

Additionally, the workshop produced practical recommendations from participating stakeholders for the development of a roadmap. These recommendations addressed the region's challenges and opportunities, focusing on harmonized governance, streamlined MSP processes, integrated ocean management (IOM), poverty reduction through an inclusive sustainable blue economy (SBE), and capacity building."

The workshop further held MSP readiness assessment for each NMC country, as well as reviewing of NMC scenarios.

The workshop achieved the following outcomes:

1. Draft regional MSP technical guidelines were presented to the stakeholders

2. Draft regional MSP technical guidelines were reviewed by all stakeholders

3. A clear vision and roadmap for establishing regional MSP in the NMC was developed

4. Regional and national commitment on regional MSP processes was built among all stakeholders in the NMC.

This activity was supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), which funds a 3-year project led by AU-IBAR titked “Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in African Blue Economy. The project aims to enhance the policy environment, regulatory frameworks and institutional capacities of AU member states and regional economic communities to sustainably utilize and conserve aquatic biodiversity and ecosystems.

