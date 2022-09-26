Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/), Africa’s leading investment platform for the energy sector, is proud to announce that private Angolan telecommunications company Unitel will attend and participate as a gold sponsor at this year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3dJMGQ8), which will be taking place from November 29 to December 1 in Luanda.

Representing one of Angola’s most vibrant services companies driving investment and infrastructure development for economic growth, the participation of Unitel at AOG is crucial in shaping discussions around the nexus between the energy and telecommunications industry in driving socioeconomic developments.

As a subsidiary of Angolan national oil company Sonangol Unitel has played a key role in boosting Angola’s energy sector through the provision of innovative telecommunications services leveraged by various energy industry players to make operations easy, fast and efficient across the entire energy value chain from oil and gas drilling and production, electricity generation and retail to renewable energy deployment and infrastructure maintenance and operation.

Angola is today Africa’s largest oil producer and an upcoming key global gas and green hydrogen supplier. With Angola’s energy sector continuing to expand on the back of previous discoveries, upcoming projects such as TotalEnergies’ Cameia – Golfinho and Chissonga, bp’s PAJ and Eni’s Agogo and massive exploration campaigns and infrastructure buildup and operation across the power sector, companies like Unitel will be important to ensure projects operations are optimal and a success.

With Angola seeking to fast-track energy developments for energy security and improved energy access, Unitel has emerged as a reliable partner to drive investments and accelerate Angola’s strategy for sustainable development.

In early-2022, Unitel partnered with Chinese technology giant, Huawei, to install green energy solutions at select mobile sites in an effort to ensure its networks are energy efficient boosting coverage to ensure critical sectors vital for economic growth including energy, manufacturing and mining strive.

As a gold sponsor at AOG, Unitel will have access to exclusive networking forums and high-level meetings where the telecommunications company will promote investment opportunities across Angola’s energy and communications sector to regional and international companies.

Moreover, with power reliability and fuel distribution disrupting optimal operations of the telecommunications industry in Angola, AOG presents the best platform for Unitel to network with the country’s key energy players and discuss viable solutions to these key industry challenges.