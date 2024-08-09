The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), provided over eight hundred thousand Ghana Cedis ($52,287) and technical assistance to support the revision of Ghana’s National Healthcare Quality Strategy and the second National Quality Forum. The two-day forum, organized by Ghana’s Ministry of Health, ran from July 17 to 18, 2024 at the Alisa Hotel conference center in Accra.

“The United States is committed to supporting Ghana’s vision of Universal Health Coverage. That means providing high-quality health services to every citizen, regardless of where they live or how much they can pay,” said Dr. Stephen Dzisi, USAID/Ghana Deputy Director, Health, Population and Nutrition Office (HPNO), during the opening session.

Under the theme “Ghana’s Healthcare Quality Strategy; Efforts Towards A Sustainable System for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) 2030,” the second edition of the National Quality Forum aims to recognize Ghana’s efforts towards achieving UHC by 2030 through the implementation of the healthcare quality strategy, to provide an opportunity for the Ministry of Health to assess its achievements and challenges in quality management within Ghana’s health sector over the past year, and to validate and launch the revised National Healthcare Quality Strategy.

“Over the past three years, USAID has been working with the Ministry of Health and its agencies to improve the quality of care. Together, we have strengthened quality management structures across seven regions and 38 districts. And we have seen remarkable results in a short time,” Deputy Director Dr. Dzisi added.

The United States is Ghana’s largest bilateral development partner. In 2023, USAID provided over $140 million in bilateral development assistance. This funding covered various areas, including agriculture, economic growth, health, education, governance, and more.