On the seventh anniversary of the death of Christopher Allen on August 26, 2017, we renew our call on the transitional government to conduct a credible investigation into Mr. Allen’s death and to demonstrate the political will to take accountability seriously.  The findings that were announced on March 21 of this year did not address in a comprehensive manner all the factors that led to Mr. Allen’s death or the disrespectful treatment of his remains.  Mr. Allen was a dual U.S. and UK citizen journalist who was shot and killed while covering the conflict in South Sudan.

