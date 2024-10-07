The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, hosted a vibrant musical concert to commemorate the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the United States. The FDRE State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga, U.S. Ambassador Massinga, U.S. National Medal of Science Award winner Dr. Gebisa Ejeta, government officials, diplomats, ambassadors, representatives from cultural and arts organizations, and students, enjoyed the grand finale of a yearlong celebration.

The concert featured a live performance by renowned international pianist and composer Girma Yifrashewa, alongside students from the Yared Music School. The evening celebrated the U.S. Embassy’s deep-rooted relationship with Ethiopia and its continued support for cultural and youth initiatives.

Also as part of the 120th-anniversary celebrations, the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Tourism jointly organized a photo exhibition titled “A Visual Journey of 120 Years of Bilateral Relations.” This exhibition was displayed at the National Museum, Addis Ababa University, and the Hyatt Regency Hotel from May to July 2024. The curated photographs showcased the rich history of collaboration between the two nations in various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, and economic development.

The U.S. Embassy, in further celebration of 120 years of bilateral relations, marked Jazz Appreciation Month in April with a panel discussion featuring prominent Ethiopian jazz musicians who studied in the United States followed by a live performance. This event brought together Ethiopian and Ethiopian-American musicians to share their experiences in jazz education and performance, both in the United States and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and the United States enjoy a robust relationship built on shared goals of promoting economic growth, peace, and stability. The latest musical concert served as the grand finale, capping off a series of events that highlighted the strong, enduring partnership between Ethiopia and the U.S. over the past 120 years.