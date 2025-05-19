The U.S. Embassy in Mozambique is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 U.S. Government Alumni Awards, recognizing exceptional alumni of U.S. Government-funded exchange programs.
In partnership with the Mozambican U.S. Alumni Association (MUSAA), U.S. Ambassador Peter H. Vrooman honored three distinguished alumni whose community-based projects have applied the skills and knowledge gained during their time in the United States to drive meaningful change across Mozambique.
The 2025 Alumni Award recipients are:
- Francisca Noronha (Maputo)– Recognized for her leadership in launching a mentorship and empowerment initiative for 180 girls in Marracuene, promoting education and self-confidence among young women.
- Antonio Cuvaca (Beira) – Honored for his project Increasing Youth Employability, which provided over 100 individuals with English-language scholarships and career development resources in Beira.
- Ercio Lopes (Nampula) – Awarded for his youth-focused project Combatting Drugs and HIV Stigmatization, which equipped nearly 70 young people with life skills and education to make informed, responsible choices.
These projects exemplify the transformative potential of international exchange, demonstrating how alumni of U.S. programs are using their experience to strengthen and uplift their local communities.
Over the past five decades of U.S.-Mozambique bilateral cooperation, the U.S. Embassy has supported thousands of professional, academic, and cultural exchanges—fostering connections between Mozambican and American leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and creatives. Today, more than 2,500 Mozambicans are alumni of U.S. Government exchange programs.