U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler is pleased to announce the arrival of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director for South Sudan David Thompson.
USAID is the largest donor to the people of South Sudan with an assistance portfolio that includes humanitarian, food security, health, education, and democracy and good governance activities.
Prior to joining the U.S. mission in South Sudan, Thompson served as Power Africa Deputy Coordinator, based in Pretoria, South Africa from 2020 to 2024. Beginning as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer in Tanzania, Thompson’s 30-year career has spanned development and assistance programs in Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia, and the Western Hemisphere.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in South Sudan.