The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), provided three vehicles to the Ghana Health Service for use by the Western, Western North, and Ahafo Regional Health Directorates.

The new 2024 double-cabin Nissan Navara pickups will allow regional health directorate staff to supervise service provision at healthcare facilities and will provide essential medical support and commodities to communities, especially those in hard-to-reach areas.

“The United States is committed to strengthening Ghana’s health systems. This donation through the USAID Care Continuum Project reflects our dedication to improving primary health care services across the 29 districts in the three regions,” said USAID/Ghana Acting Health Office Director, Dr. Stephen Dzisi.

Since October 2019, USAID, through the Care Continuum Project, has donated essential equipment, including 86 high-grade hospital beds, 116 motorbikes, three prefabricated office units, 11 refurbished vehicles, and information and communication technology tools including providing internet connectivity, as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s health systems.

“These vehicles will support us to reach our communities with much-needed medical support. We will work to sustain the great gains made by the Care Continuum Project,” noted the Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Atsu Dodor, while receiving the donated vehicles.

The United States is Ghana’s largest development partner. In 2023, USAID provided over $90 million to Ghana’s health sector for malaria, maternal, newborn, and child health, HIV, global health security, and more.