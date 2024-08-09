Today, the U.S. Peace Corps hosted an official swearing-in and commissioning ceremony for six new volunteers at the Peace Corps Training Center in Kambia. U.S. Ambassador Bryan Hunt welcomed representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Basic, Senior&Secondary Education, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in addition to local dignitaries as he administered the oath of service for the volunteers.

These new volunteers completed ten weeks of Krio language, technical, and cultural training to prepare for two years of service in health and education across three districts. The volunteers will live alongside communities, often in rural areas, as they work with local counterparts in primary and secondary schools and local health programs. The Peace Corps program works in collaboration with the Government of Sierra Leone and local communities when deciding on work locations and program focuses for volunteers.

Ambassador Hunt said, “The U.S. Government is honored to have a Peace Corps program here. These volunteers are joining the ranks of over 3,000 Peace Corps volunteers who have served in Sierra Leone and are becoming part of a legacy of dedication and service.”

The Sierra Leonean and U.S. Governments signed a memorandum of understanding in 1962, authorizing the U.S. Peace Corps to serve in Sierra Leone. Since then, every year for 62 years, Sierra Leone has welcomed volunteers who come to contribute to the development of the country and foster mutual understanding between the Americans and Sierra Leoneans.