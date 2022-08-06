United States continue to head up Women’s World Ranking; Changes to the top three; A record 185 teams listed in the standings.

July 2022 was a busy month for women’s football, with five major tournaments taking place across the globe. In addition to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, continental championships were held in Africa, South America, North America and Oceania, all serving as qualifying events for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Since 17 June 2022, when the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking was last published, no fewer than 221 matches have been played, generating considerable movement in the standings.

And while USA (1st, -), recent winners of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, remain the team to catch, the Stars and Stripes have a new pursuer in the shape of Germany (2nd, plus 3). The EURO 2022 runners-up move ahead of Sweden (3rd, minus 1), whose own European title ambitions came to an end in the semi-finals.

Freshly crowned continental champions, England (4th, plus 4) moved up four places ahead of France (5th, minus 2). Drops for the Netherlands (6th, minus 2), Canada (7th, minus 1), and Spain (8th, minus 1) are the other significant changes in this edition’s Top 10.

Like the Lionesses, South Africa (54th, plus 4) also moved up four places on the back of their title triumph at the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Semi-finalists at that tournament, Zambia (80th, plus 23) are this edition’s most-improved side after surging 23 places. Nigeria (46th, minus 7), who surprisingly went down 1-0 to the She-polopolo in the match for third place, registered the biggest decline in terms of points (minus 69.33).

Another notable improver in this edition is Jamaica, who achieved their highest-ever placing (42nd, plus 9), following their third-place at the Concacaf Championship. Also enjoying all-time highs are Iceland (14th, plus 3), the Republic of Ireland (26th, plus 1), Portugal (27th, plus 3) and Zambia.

Four new teams have joined the Ranking since June 2022: Cambodia (120th, -), Turkmenistan (137th, -) Timor-Leste (152nd, -) and Guinea-Bissau (169th, -), giving the August 2022 edition a record-breaking 185 FIFA member associations.

Click HERE (https://fifa.fans/3QhktOi) to view the complete ranking.

The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 13 October 2022, ahead of the Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ on Saturday, 22 October 2022 in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.

Leader USA (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 None

Moves out of top 10 None

Matches played in total 221

Most matches played England, Philippines, Senegal (9 each)

Biggest move by points Zambia (plus 89.78)

Biggest move by ranks Zambia (plus 23 places)

Biggest drop by points Nigeria (minus 69.33)

Biggest drop by ranks Mexico (minus 10 places)

Newly ranked teams Cambodia, Turkmenistan, Timor-Leste , Guinea-Bissau

Teams that are no longer ranked None

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org