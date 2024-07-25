The U.S. Embassy in Mozambique congratulates Augusta Maíta who was approved by the Council of Ministers on July 23, 2024, as the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) – Moçambique Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The MCA is the Accountable Entity designated by the government to implement the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact in Mozambique. The United States is proud to mark an important milestone in advancing the $500 million Connectivity and Coastal Resilience Compact to improve critical infrastructure, coastal development, and commercial agriculture in Zambezia province.

MCC Compacts are bilateral agreements founded on the principle of country ownership and commitments to democratic and human rights, transparency and accountability. The hiring of all MCA staff, including the CEO, follows a competitive and transparent recruitment process managed by an international recruitment firm. Interview panels are composed of members from the public and private sectors, and academia—with United States Government MCC members participating as non-voting observers. The CEO role was one of twenty positions advertised earlier this year, generating over 4,500 applications. The next positions for recruitment will be announced on DEVAID Tenderwell later this year and all interested candidates are encouraged to apply.

The Connectivity and Coastal Resilience Compact encompasses three projects: the Connectivity and Rural Transport Project (CTR), the Promoting Reform and Investment in Agriculture Project (PRIA), and the Coastal Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (CLCR) and is expected to improve the lives of million people in Mozambique. The United States looks forward to working with CEO Maita, the MCA, and the Government of Mozambique for a more prosperous future.