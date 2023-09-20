Today, the first shipment of airlifted humanitarian supplies from the United States, through USAID, arrived in Libya to support the response to the devastating floods. Today’s flight included relief supplies to help thousands of people. The 13 metric tons of humanitarian relief items that arrived in Benghazi today include heavy-duty and durable plastic sheeting for shelter, shelter repair kits, hygiene supplies, blankets, and water containers from USAID’s warehouse in Dubai. These supplies will be distributed by U.S. government partner the International Organization for Migration and other relief agencies to support the most urgent needs in flood-affected communities.

This airlift of critical relief supplies follows the September 18th announcement by President Biden of $11 million in additional U.S. humanitarian assistance for the Libya floods. To date, the United States is providing $12 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the floods. This funding will allow UN agencies and international and local nongovernmental humanitarian organizations to deliver emergency food assistance, health services via mobile medical clinics, hygiene supplies, shelter support, safe drinking water, cash assistance, case management, dignified management of the dead, family reunification support, and psychosocial support services to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other flood-affected populations. With U.S. funding, the World Food Program will deliver emergency food assistance to 100,000 people in northeastern Libya. The United States is deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the catastrophic flooding and will continue to stand with the Libyan people during this difficult time.

Mediterranean Storm Daniel made landfall over northeastern Libya on September 10 and 11, resulting in heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding. The floods caused destruction across the region and washed out two dams in Derna, releasing nearly eight billion gallons of water into the city. While deaths and casualties are difficult to verify given the rapidly evolving situation and limited access, thousands have been killed and at least 10,000 more are missing, with at least 40,000 people displaced.