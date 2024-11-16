The United States, through USAID, is providing more than $22 million in additional assistance to build resilience and improve food security for Madagascar’s most vulnerable people.

The funding, representing the first year of two new five-year resilience and food security projects, will help our partners reach up to 88,000 extremely poor and marginalized households in the Androy, Anosy, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions of Madagascar. This assistance, which will be implemented by consortiums led by USAID partners Catholic Relief Services and Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture, will support marginalized households to build sustainable livelihoods, develop financial capital, and increase their savings and assets. It will also support households to access existing health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services, and bolster households' capacity to withstand future shocks and stresses.

This support builds on USAID’s long standing emergency programming in Madagascar to respond to recurrent disasters like drought and cyclones, as well as efforts to strengthen emergency response and increase resilience in the face of these disasters. The United States has provided nearly $103 million for humanitarian assistance in Madagascar in Fiscal Year 2024 and remains committed to supporting the people of Madagascar.