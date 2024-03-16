Today, the United States, through USAID, announced more than $80 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia. USAID Assistant to the Administrator for the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance Sonali Korde announced the funding during her visit to the country.

According to the UN, more than 21 million people are estimated to require humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia in 2024 due to the compounding effects of conflict, climate shocks, and insecurity across the country.

This funding will support USAID humanitarian partners providing urgently needed assistance to the most vulnerable communities. Through UN and non-governmental organization partners, this USAID assistance will support agriculture and nutrition activities, as well as gender-based violence prevention and response services. In response to significant nutrition needs, USAID will treat and prevent acute forms of malnutrition for more than 1.5 million children under five years of age and more than 600,000 pregnant and nursing mothers this year. With ongoing Fiscal Year 2023 assistance, USAID continues to support food security, health, and other activities, reaching at least 4.5 million people across eight regions of Ethiopia.

The United States remains committed to delivering life-saving aid to those in need across Ethiopia. While USAID’s humanitarian assistance has helped save lives and alleviate suffering of the most vulnerable, the humanitarian needs in Ethiopia are staggering. As the largest bilateral donor of humanitarian assistance to the country, we continue to call on others to join us in delivering desperately needed aid to help save lives.