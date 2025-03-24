The UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent will conduct a country visit to Suriname from 24 March to 2 April 2025.

The experts will gather information on any forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance, to assess the overall human rights situation of Africans and people of African descent in Suriname.

The Working Group delegation, which is visiting the country at the invitation of the Government, will travel to Paramaribo, Totness, Albina, Brownsweg and Onverwacht, and meet representatives of the Government, national institutions, the legislative, the judiciary, people of African descent, civil society organisations and individuals working on issues of racism and racial discrimination.

The delegation is composed of Barbara G. Reynolds, Miriam Ekiudoko, and Isabelle Mamadou, members of the Working Group. The Working Group will present a report on its visit to the Human Rights Council in September/October 2025.

The experts will also promote the Second International Decade for People of African Descent (2025-2034), which aims to ensure continuing efforts in promoting the respect, protection and fulfilment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of people of African descent worldwide through the strengthening of national, regional and international cooperation and concrete actions to confront the legacies of enslavement and colonialism, and to deliver reparatory justice for people of African descent.

The experts will hold a press conference to share their preliminary findings and recommendations at 15.30 on Wednesday 2 April 2025 at Torarica Resort, Mr. L.J. Rietbergplein 1, 1514 Paramaribo. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.