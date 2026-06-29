Civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have described an exceptionally grave human rights crisis marked by allegations of sexual violence and unlawful killings, the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Human Rights Situation in the South and North Kivu Provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo warned today.

Presenting its first official update to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Commission reported that the deteriorating security environment - marked by widespread civilian displacement, weakened public institutions, and a highly complex regional conflict - is leaving civilians in affected areas vulnerable and unprotected.

“The information brought to our attention points to a situation of exceptional gravity,” said Arnauld Akodjenou, chair of the Commission. “We have received deeply troubling accounts concerning children, conflict-related sexual violence, including sexual slavery, forced recruitment, unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, and attacks against schools and health facilities.”

Established by the Human Rights Council to investigate alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law in North and South Kivu, the Commission has held over 50 online consultations and over 30 in-person meetings with a range of interlocutors.

During its first mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this month, the Commission held extensive consultations in the capital, Kinshasa, meeting face-to-face with individuals and in group meetings that included victims and survivor-support organisations, human rights defenders, civil society actors, Government representatives, United Nations entities, diplomats and the national human rights institution. In group meetings alone, 35 civil society organisations addressed the Commission.

Although volatile security and public health conditions prevented access to the eastern city of Goma, the Commission intends to visit affected areas in North and South Kivu, including Goma, as soon as security and operational conditions permit.

Because investigations are still in their early stages, the Commission is not yet in a position to make findings on the nature or scope of violations, or to draw final conclusions. “The Commission does not prejudge the facts or responsibilities,” said Commissioner Maxine Marcus. “But we are clear that accountability begins with listening to victims and survivors, protecting their dignity, and ensuring their experiences are not ignored or erased. A victim- and survivor-centred, trauma-informed approach is not an add-on; it is fundamental to how we establish the facts, preserve evidence, and contribute to justice, accountability and prevention.”

Testimony gathered from the mission so far, however, has included harrowing allegations concerning the impact of the conflict on civilians - including children – as well as survivors of sexual violence, displaced persons and communities in vulnerable situations.

The Commission received reports of humanitarian access being obstructed, of ill-treatment in detention settings operating outside appropriate rule-of-law safeguards, and of threats and intimidation against human rights defenders, journalists and others documenting or reporting violations.

“No victim, witness, human rights defender, journalist or community representative should be subjected to intimidation, reprisals or retaliation for engaging with UN mechanisms, including this Commission,” said Commissioner Clément Voule.

The multi-dimensional crisis – which has had a grave impact on security, health, governance, trade and education - has been exacerbated not only by ongoing hostilities, displacement, and disease, but also by the risks posed by the Ebola outbreak.

The Commission recalled the obligation of all parties to the conflict, and of all actors exercising control or influence over territory or communities, to facilitate safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to affected populations, including women, children, persons with disabilities, older persons and others in situations of heightened vulnerability. It also called for humanitarian workers, medical personnel and protection actors to be able to access victims and affected communities safely, including in the context of the Ebola response.

The Commission stressed the absolute necessity of placing victims at the center of all accountability efforts and called on both national authorities and the international community to treat the crisis with extreme urgency and to take concrete steps to safeguard humanitarian corridors, protect vulnerable local rights monitors, and support credible, independent investigations.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to establishing the facts independently, impartially and with the seriousness and urgency required, in accordance with its mandate and international best practices regarding the collection, preservation and analysis of information and evidence. It called on all relevant actors to cooperate fully with its work.

“The suffering brought to our attention calls for more than concern,” Akodjenou said. “It requires sustained attention, rigorous investigation and determined international engagement.”