More than ten thousand people have completed UNSMIL’s online public poll, submitting their views on the best way to approach the political process to take Libya to elections.

The Mission encourages all Libyans to put their voices forward before the poll closes. The poll seeks feedback on the Advisory Committee’s four proposed plans to take Libya to elections, preconditions for a successful power transfer, and ways to guarantee progress – among other things. The data collected, along with the outcomes of in-person consultations across the country, will be used to inform the development of the roadmap for the next step of the political process.

“Public participation is crucial to ensuring a Libyan-led, Libyan-owned political process,” said Special Representative of the Secretary-General Hanna Tetteh. “We want Libyans from all walks of life, across the country to share their opinions and ideas. We are listening.”

In particular, the Mission would like to hear from more women, cultural components, and people with disabilities. Libyans from the south and east are especially urged to join the conversation.

In addition to online polling, the Mission will also be undertaking two telephone surveys, delivered through third parties, to ensure that as many people as possible are included in the process.

Among those who have responded to the poll so far, the largest share indicated that they see unifying state institutions and eliminating political division as the most urgent issues to address, followed by security sector reform.

When asked how the political division affects their life, respondents indicated their top two concerns were the security situation and a lack of rule of law and accountability for human rights violations.

“There is no proper education or healthcare, and every day there is a shortage of services – especially in areas where no party has clear influence,” wrote a student from Tripoli. “Every area is ruled by a group or militia, and we don’t know anyone we can turn to in times of hardship. Fear is constant. Prices are skyrocketing and people’s money is blocked in the banks. Unemployment has reached dangerous levels. Then, there is no real justice or accountability.”

In addition to voting on their favourite of the Advisory Committee’s four proposed roadmaps, more than 3,000 people submitted written ideas to strengthen the political process. Some commonly raised suggestions included: forming a new transitional government to oversee elections with a binding timetable and guaranteeing the people’s right to participate in elections.

“We should let people decide which kind of country they want to have,” one woman from Zwara wrote. “This can only be done by removing all current characters from the field.”

A university professor from Wadi Ashshati argued that the Advisory Committee’s first option, which entails conducting simultaneous presidential and legislative elections, was the only option that “represents the voice of all components of Libyan society without exception” and “fully renews legitimacy by eliminating current bodies that have proven their failure.”

“This is the true path if the United Nations is serious about supporting Libyans to achieve stability and prosperity,” he wrote.

In support of Option 2, which proposes holding legislative elections first, followed by adopting a permanent constitution, and then holding presidential elections, a woman from Benghazi wrote: “I do not want the current bodies. I want parliamentary elections for a new national assembly with two chambers so that the House of Representatives does not monopolize power.”

"I believe a permanent constitution will pave the way for fair and free, democratic elections,” wrote an Al Kufra man, voicing support for Option 3, which calls for the adoption of a permanent constitution prior to any elections. This is critical, a Tripoli man wrote, because "the constitution will decide whether the governmental system is a presidential, monarchy or parliamentary system."

Another man from Tripoli voted for the Advisory Committee’s fourth option, which proposed a political dialogue forum be launched to establish new transitional arrangements for elections in line with Article 64 of the Libyan Political Agreement, because, he wrote, “of the difficulty of holding elections and unifying the military and security establishment, and the fear that the results will not be accepted by the parties that possess weapons.” Appointing a constituent assembly, he wrote, would help to “enforce election results.”

Asked about their priority for a political roadmap, respondents were equally divided among the importance of political feasibility, avoiding the extension of transitional periods, and establishing the fastest road to elections.

One respondent from Azzawya underlined the need to “restore trust between the people and the state.”

“All parties must be compelled to make concessions for the sake of the country,” wrote a respondent from Ghiryan.

Results are preliminary.