The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is following with deep concern the ongoing mobilization of forces and threats to resort to force to resolve legitimacy claims in Libya.

The current political stalemate and all aspects of the crisis that afflict Libya cannot be resolved through armed confrontation. These issues can only be resolved by the Libyan people exercising their right to choose their leaders and the renewal of legitimacy of State institutions through democratic elections.

UNSMIL will continue to work with relevant Libyan institutions and all actors to put the electoral process back on track as soon as possible.

The Mission calls for immediate de-escalation and reiterates that the use of force by any party is not acceptable and will not lead to an outcome that secures recognition by the international community.