The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and the Mano River Union (MRU) agreed, to further strengthen their partnership, by signing today a triennial Framework of Cooperation Agreement (FCA) for 2024 – 2026.

Signed by the acting Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Khassim Diagne, and the Secretary-General of the MRU, Ambassador Maria Harisson, this Framework of Cooperation outlines the main areas for joint activities to promote peace, security and stability within the Member States of the sub regional organization, namely Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Deputy Special Representative Diagne commended the excellent collaboration between UNOWAS and the Mano River Union Secretariat. “The signing today of the Framework of Cooperation Agreement demonstrates our unwavering joint commitment to work together to serve the people of the sub-region and to reinforce peace and democracy,” he said.

Echoing the Deputy Special Representative Diagne, the Secretary-General of the MRU, Ambassador Maria Harisson praised the great relationship between UNOWAS and her organization “to accelerate the access of about fifty million people to regional stability to help them reach their full potential and achieve economic development.”

Since 2013, UNOWAS and MRU have been regularly signing FCAs to guide the partnership of the overall United Nations support to MRU Member-states. This 2024-2026 FCA, signed in a crucial period for West Africa and the Sahel marked by increased challenges including insecurity and unconstitutional changes of government, will take stock of the democratic governance gain and new threats to peace and security.