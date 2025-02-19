The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is deeply concerned by clashes in Nassir, Upper Nile, and persistent tensions between organized forces in Western Equatoria that have led to deaths, destruction of property and civilian displacement in both states.

On 14-15 February, a series of violent exchanges took place between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and armed youth in Nassir. These included the use of heavy weaponry which has, reportedly, resulted in deaths and injuries to civilians as well as armed personnel. A pre-planned UNMISS patrol was also impacted by the fighting, with a peacekeeper sustaining injuries during mortar shelling.

“I urge all involved to demonstrate restraint and immediately restore calm. I also strongly condemn any violence against our peacekeepers and reiterate that such actions constitute a violation of international law,” said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

“The situation in both locations underscores the critical importance of the full and rapid deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces, in accordance with the Revitalized Peace Agreement. Vitally, as South Sudan commences the fourth extension of its transitional period on 22 February, parties must adhere to the Agreement and urgently progress its implementation since it remains the only route towards a permanent peace,” added SRSG Haysom.

For its part, UNMISS is continuing to engage with communities and authorities in affected areas to reduce tensions.