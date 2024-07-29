"Today, I feel like the happiest person in the world," said a student at Agok Primary School in Kuac East County, expressing the collective joy of more than 2,000 fellow pupils.

Their euphoria was prompted by the recent renovation of their now glorious-looking home of learning, funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) through its Quick Impact Projects Programme.

Among other significant improvements of the building, refurbished in partnership with the local implementing partner Food Insecurity Reduction Organization, pupils and teachers alike now have unlimited access to two newly constructed toilets.

Residents in the area think that the much-upgraded school sends a symbolic signal of support to the wider community.

“We used to believe that we were alone and without any support in our remote location, but not anymore. Now, we feel lucky to be able to provide our children with an education in a decent structure. As women, we also have the chance to pursue learning after finishing our household chores," said Angela Nyandeng, a women’s representative from the Mathiangdit community.

James Madut, a dedicated schoolteacher, was equally happy about the positive development, but also pointed out that learning takes more than classrooms and a staff office.

“We urgently need more teachers to guarantee that all students receive quality education. As you can see, we are currently severely understaffed,” he explained.

According to Marco Guot, Executive Director of the Food Insecurity Reduction Organization, the school renovation project has also empowered women.

“We are dedicated to allocating funds to hire more women, thus allowing them to become more self-sufficient and reduce the risk of them becoming subject to domestic violence,” he said.

On his part, Adewuyi Adewumi, Acting Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Kuajok, stressed the long-term vision of initiatives supporting education.

“We stand committed to assisting the government and the people of South Sudan in their journey toward lasting peace. By prioritizing schooling for all, we are laying the groundwork for the emergence of future leaders in the country.”