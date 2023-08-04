Striving to help fill gaps in education and literacy, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), recently funded the full renovation of Mibior Primary School in Angui, Gogrial West.

The refurbished school—consisting of four classrooms, three toilets and 60 benches—was funded through the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) programme.

QIPs are small-budget, infrastructural interventions that contribute greatly to addressing urgent community needs.

Residents of Angui attended a joyous handover ceremony, secure in the knowledge that school going children now no longer need to brave inclement weather or walk for miles to continue their lessons.

“We are delighted that children can now study in proper classrooms and focus on their education. They no longer need to learn under trees,” stated Gon Madol Gon, community leader of Angui.

An added benefit: The school expands opportunities for girls to have equal opportunities.

“Seeing the school in such a good state makes us parents hopeful that we can extend to our daughters the opportunities that we didn’t get,” said Adut Chol Mou, a parent. “Girls shouldn’t be confined to only taking care of homes and kitchens.”

“Many people who were displaced by conflict from Angui are also beginning to return and this will benefit them greatly,” she added.

For his part, Achuil Malei Aliap, Warrap state’s Minister of Education underscored the need for momentum in educating young minds.

“I assure you that the state government will fully support the school with stationery and additional teaching staff to boost learning,” he promised.

For his part, Benard Mugisha who represented UNMISS at the function, urged the government and community members to use this new facility judiciously.

“Such projects must be sustained, and we hope that this school, under the supervision of the Ministry of General Education and the watchful eyes of communities benefiting from it, will help bring people together,” he stressed.

The project was actioned by local implementing partner, Community Initiative for Development Agency (CIDA).