In a challenging and remote region, Prophet Dak Kueth stands as a powerful figure committed to advancing the peace process through his deep connections with the people of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Following recent security developments, a team of uniformed and civilian peacekeepers made the long journey to the area, touching down at the isolated Motdit airstrip and walking for 30 minutes to reach to shrine of the Prophet Dak Kueth.

The mission, led by the Head of the Bor Field Office from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Geetha Pious, recognized the Prophet’s importance in influencing youth to demobilize and prevent further attacks, specifically in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“UNMISS is committed to fostering peace between the Murle and Nuer communities in Jonglei State. We support a peaceful democratic transition for the upcoming elections in 2026 and stand firmly with the community to promote peace and development in Uror,” stated Geetha Pious at the meeting.

The security situation in Greater Lou Nuer has deteriorated due to violence by youth. In response, Prophet Kueth has taken a strong stand by actively urging the youth to reject notions of revenge while also understanding they have suffered immense harm from violence inflicted on their communities by other groups.

“Armed youth from the neighboring area have abducted 32 children in two separate incidents. These actions are unacceptable and are fueling significant frustration and outrage among armed Nuer youth, who believe in the pursuit of peace,” he said.

According to the prophet, killings, cattle thefts, and abductions happen frequently, nearly every day.

"When I asked you to relocate us, it was to prevent retaliation from those whose wives and children have been abducted and whose cattle have been stolen. If we do not take action, retaliation will continue, leading to a vicious cycle," he explained.

UNMISS will continue to engage leaders from Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and is hosting a peace conference in Juba, bringing together government representatives and local chiefs to develop strategies for conflict prevention and resolution.